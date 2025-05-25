NEWS Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paige Weds at Family Ranch in Joyful, Intimate Ceremony Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram Ree Drummond shared heartfelt moments from her daughter Paige's intimate wedding to David Andersen.

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond watched her daughter Paige Drummond marry David Andersen at the family's Oklahoma ranch on May 17. The intimate, joy-filled wedding was lovingly documented by Ree on her blog, where she shared personal moments and behind-the-scenes highlights from the big day. "Couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day!" Ree wrote.

Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram Ree Drummond chronicled Paige's wedding preparations in her blog.

The proud mom, who shares five kids with husband Ladd Drummond, made a style statement of her own, stepping out in a flowing fuchsia gown with puffy sleeves and delicate buttons down the back. “Wearing my hair up this year! It’s a wind thing!!” she joked.

Leading up to the wedding, Ree shared sweet snippets of the planning process on social media. On Friday, May 16, she posted a cozy photo with Paige, 25, captioned, "The calm before the FUN," as they soaked in the quiet before the celebration kicked into full swing.

Source: Mega Ree Drummond has five children.

Back in March, Paige hosted her bridal shower and pre-wedding party all in one weekend. “Paige made sure to coordinate everything so family and friends didn’t have to travel to Pawhuska more than once,” Ree explained. “It was a seriously packed and celebratory time... I’m still recovering, and I’m not even the bride! (I guess I’ve got a few years on her, haha. So that makes sense.)”

Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram Ree Drummond gave fans an update on the big day.

As the big day drew near, the excitement started to build. In an April 23 update, Ree wrote, "We're finalizing the ceremony program, figuring out the seating chart, coordinating transportation… and checking Accuweather like six times a day." Ree's joy for her daughter shone throughout. "I'm SO excited for Paige," she wrote. "She loves her fella and she can't wait to marry him, and that's all this mama really needs to know."

Source: @a_paige_in_my_book/Instagram Paige Drummond got married on the Drummond family ranch.