Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paige Weds at Family Ranch in Joyful, Intimate Ceremony

Photo of Ree and Paige Drummond
Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram

Ree Drummond shared heartfelt moments from her daughter Paige's intimate wedding to David Andersen.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond watched her daughter Paige Drummond marry David Andersen at the family's Oklahoma ranch on May 17.

The intimate, joy-filled wedding was lovingly documented by Ree on her blog, where she shared personal moments and behind-the-scenes highlights from the big day.

"Couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day!" Ree wrote.

Composite Photos of Ree and Paige Drummond Alongside David Andersen
Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram

Ree Drummond chronicled Paige's wedding preparations in her blog.

The proud mom, who shares five kids with husband Ladd Drummond, made a style statement of her own, stepping out in a flowing fuchsia gown with puffy sleeves and delicate buttons down the back.

“Wearing my hair up this year! It’s a wind thing!!” she joked.

Leading up to the wedding, Ree shared sweet snippets of the planning process on social media.

On Friday, May 16, she posted a cozy photo with Paige, 25, captioned, "The calm before the FUN," as they soaked in the quiet before the celebration kicked into full swing.

Photo of Ree Drummond And Daughters
Source: Mega

Ree Drummond has five children.

MORE ON:
ree drummond

Back in March, Paige hosted her bridal shower and pre-wedding party all in one weekend.

“Paige made sure to coordinate everything so family and friends didn’t have to travel to Pawhuska more than once,” Ree explained. “It was a seriously packed and celebratory time... I’m still recovering, and I’m not even the bride! (I guess I’ve got a few years on her, haha. So that makes sense.)”

Photo of Ree and Paige Drummond
Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram

Ree Drummond gave fans an update on the big day.

As the big day drew near, the excitement started to build. In an April 23 update, Ree wrote, "We're finalizing the ceremony program, figuring out the seating chart, coordinating transportation… and checking Accuweather like six times a day."

Ree's joy for her daughter shone throughout. "I'm SO excited for Paige," she wrote. "She loves her fella and she can't wait to marry him, and that's all this mama really needs to know."

Photo of Paige Drummond
Source: @a_paige_in_my_book/Instagram

Paige Drummond got married on the Drummond family ranch.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love and support. One wrote, "That sounds equal parts joyous and stressful. :)" while another added, "Aww such a beautiful couple!! It will be truly amazing! Alex's wedding was sooo gorgeous!!"

From bridal showers to basset hounds, it's clear that Paige's wedding was a day full of love, laughter and unforgettable memories.

