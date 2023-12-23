Ree Drummond Reveals She and Husband Ladd Keep the Spark Alive by Skinny Dipping '3 or 4 Times a Week' After 27 Years of Marriage
Ree Drummond revealed how she and husband Ladd Drummond still keep their relationship hot after 27 years of marriage!
In The Pioneer Woman host’s Friday, December 22, blog post, she divulged she and her hubby take their clothes off and use their hot tub “three to four evenings a week.”
“Now that all the kids are gone from the house, we could have a hope of enjoying a hot tub relatively free of Pringles and pop cans (or other cans!),” the 54-year-old began.
“The only complication, and I’m sorry if this is too much information, is that because we aren’t swimming pool people, neither of us owns a bathing suit,” she added. “So we waited till dark because I’m shy about my body, traipsed across the yard wrapped in towels, and inched our way into the 103-degree water in our birthday suits. It was absolute bliss—warm, bubbly bliss.”
The Food Network star assured her readers the water is “way too hot” for any kind of “middle-aged Harlequin country romance.”
“We may be naked, but we typically just sit in the heavenly water, stare up at the smog-free sky, talk about our hopes, dreams, concerns, and fears…and laugh at the dogs,” she said of the duo’s basset hounds, who Ree joked are “confused” because “they’ve never even seen [Ladd] without a shirt.”
“It’s been three or four months, and they still cannot understand why a) mom and dad are naked, b) mom and dad crawl into a water hole in the ground and stay for 20 minutes, and c) mom and dad are naked,” she continued.
In response to the food blogger’s recent post, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on the couple's skinny dipping habits.
“Good for them,” one user wrote, while another said, “Whatever works.”
“Right on!!!” a third supporter penned, as a fourth added, “Umm, good for them. Sounds like she keeps her man happy by more than just cooking!”
However, not everyone was on board with their new tradition.
“Why?” one person asked, while another dissed, “Yuck. She is barely a real cook even...”
Ree and Ladd have been married since 1996 and share five children. In September 2021, the star wrote a tribute to her husband in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary.
“Twenty-five years ago, Ladd and I got married. It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓) That whole 'love' thing—the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there…but if you wanna see what’s really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic. Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes! 🔥😂 I love you, Ladd,” she gushed.