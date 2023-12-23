Ree Drummond Reveals She and Husband Ladd Keep the Spark Alive by Skinny Dipping '3 or 4 Times a Week' After 27 Years of Marriage

“Now that all the kids are gone from the house, we could have a hope of enjoying a hot tub relatively free of Pringles and pop cans (or other cans!),” the 54-year-old began.

“The only complication, and I’m sorry if this is too much information, is that because we aren’t swimming pool people, neither of us owns a bathing suit,” she added. “So we waited till dark because I’m shy about my body, traipsed across the yard wrapped in towels, and inched our way into the 103-degree water in our birthday suits. It was absolute bliss—warm, bubbly bliss.”