Reece Weaver Admits Being Recognized From 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Is 'Surreal': 'Something I Don't Take Lightly'

Though Netflix's hit series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders put Reece Weaver on the map, she is still getting used to being in the spotlight. "It’s been surreal and so humbling. I’m incredibly grateful for the support and love — it’s something I don’t take lightly," the star exclusively tells OK! while talking about how she keeps her skin calm, hydrated and camera-ready — with help from Hydrafacial. "My favorite part [of the show] is the sisterhood and getting to share our stories. The most challenging part is the pressure, but it’s also what pushes you to grow."

Source: @reece_christinee/Instagram Season 2 debuted in 2025.

During Season 1, which premiered in 2024, viewers were introduced to the intense audition and training process while also gaining insight into the squad members’ lives. Since then, the brunette babe has garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram and has a platform. Still, she stays "grounded by staying true to who I am and leaning on my support system. Keeping perspective is everything." "I’m just incredibly grateful for the journey, the people, and the chance to keep evolving," she continues.

Source: @reece_christinee/Instagram The star is 'grateful' for the journey.

Since the athlete has to be on television, she is all about having a firm schedule in place. "When everything feels busy, having small rituals like skincare or recovery time helps me stay centered and energized," she says. "It’s all about preparation and staying grounded. I focus on rest, hydration, skincare, and mental clarity so I can remain calm, confident, and ready before a performance." "When I’m taking care of my mind and body and feeling confident from the inside out. That’s when I feel my best," she shares.

Source: @reece_christinee/Instagram The TV personality has a skincare routine in place before big events and games.

Because the TV personality is booked and busy — and always on the move — it made sense for her to partner with Hydrafacial to achieve glowing skin ahead of filming or a football game. "With how much I’m training, traveling and wearing makeup, my skin goes through a lot. Hydrafacial treatments really help calm everything down, deeply hydrate my skin, and bring it back into balance," she states. "I feel refreshed and glowing, like I don’t need to hide behind makeup. Hydrafacial treatments, especially with the Hydralock HA Booster, help keep my skin hydrated and healthy, which gives me the confidence to show up as myself, whether it’s practice, an appearance, or just everyday life. Because my schedule is so full, I love knowing I’m choosing treatments that are backed by real science and actually work, so every appointment feels worth it." Weaver says she prioritizes facials typically right before traveling, a big event or appearances. "That’s when my skin needs the most support," she points out. The Hydralock HA Booster is clinically proven to provide deep, long-lasting hydration and helps preserve healthy moisture levels, plumps and smooths skin, restoring bounce and softness and strengthens the skin barrier and protects against environmental stressors.

Weaver got some time off during the holiday season before jumping back into the swing of things — but now, she's ready for whatever 2026 throws her way. "I’m excited to keep growing — both professionally and personally — and to step into new opportunities that challenge and inspire me," she declares.

Source: @reece_christinee/Instagram The star partnered with Hydrafacial to make her glow!

