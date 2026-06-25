Reese Witherspoon Makes PDA-Filled Public Debut With Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann at 'Elle' Premiere

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Reese Witherspoon chose the pinkest night possible to debut her German billionaire boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, at the premiere for Elle. The Oscar-winning actress put her usually strict love life on display at the New York City premiere. During the couple's red carpet debut, they held hands and lovingly gazed at each other.

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Source: MEGA Reese Witherspoon looked stunning in a pink lace dress.

Witherspoon adorned a pink ensemble by Monse, channeling her beloved character, Elle Woods, from Legally Blonde. The dress featured intricate pink lace and semi-sheer fabric that elegantly hugged the actress's figure. She completed the look with dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves and a cinched waist. Haarmann complemented her outfit by adding a pink tie to his navy suit, coordinating with the evening's signature color palette.

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Oliver Haarmann Shares a Harvard Connection With Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann stepped out together after the "Elle" premiere in NYC 💕 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/fS9MUm1NHG — Page Six (@PageSix) June 24, 2026 Source: @PageSix/X Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann packed on PDA at 'Elle' premiere.

The couple packed on PDA as they looked at each other often without leaving each other's hands. Haarmann towered over the Oscar-winning actress and did not shy away from posing for the cameras while walking the red carpet. Coincidentally, the businessman has impressive academic credentials of his own, having graduated from Brown University and Harvard Business School. Like Witherspoon's iconic Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, he shares a connection to Harvard and has gone on to achieve considerable success in his field.

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Reese Witherspoon Got Support From Her Son and the Cast of 'Legally Blonde'

Source: MEGA Reese Witherspoon's son copied his father's outfit at 'Elle' premiere.

Meanwhile, the Legally Blonde actress's son Deacon Phillippe, appeared on the red carpet to support his mom. Dressed in a sleek black suit and aviator sunglasses, Deacon bore a striking resemblance to his father, Ryan Phillippe, who attended the 2001 premiere of the movie. Other attendees included iconic stars from the original film — Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), and Victor Garber (Aaron Callahan).

Reese Witherspoon Got Emotional Talking About Elle Woods

Source: MEGA Reese Witherspoon got emotional at the 'Elle' premiere.