Reese Witherspoon Makes PDA-Filled Public Debut With Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann at 'Elle' Premiere
June 25 2026, Updated 7:51 a.m. ET
Reese Witherspoon chose the pinkest night possible to debut her German billionaire boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, at the premiere for Elle.
The Oscar-winning actress put her usually strict love life on display at the New York City premiere. During the couple's red carpet debut, they held hands and lovingly gazed at each other.
Witherspoon adorned a pink ensemble by Monse, channeling her beloved character, Elle Woods, from Legally Blonde. The dress featured intricate pink lace and semi-sheer fabric that elegantly hugged the actress's figure. She completed the look with dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves and a cinched waist.
Haarmann complemented her outfit by adding a pink tie to his navy suit, coordinating with the evening's signature color palette.
Oliver Haarmann Shares a Harvard Connection With Elle Woods
The couple packed on PDA as they looked at each other often without leaving each other's hands. Haarmann towered over the Oscar-winning actress and did not shy away from posing for the cameras while walking the red carpet.
Coincidentally, the businessman has impressive academic credentials of his own, having graduated from Brown University and Harvard Business School. Like Witherspoon's iconic Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, he shares a connection to Harvard and has gone on to achieve considerable success in his field.
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Reese Witherspoon Got Support From Her Son and the Cast of 'Legally Blonde'
Meanwhile, the Legally Blonde actress's son Deacon Phillippe, appeared on the red carpet to support his mom. Dressed in a sleek black suit and aviator sunglasses, Deacon bore a striking resemblance to his father, Ryan Phillippe, who attended the 2001 premiere of the movie.
Other attendees included iconic stars from the original film — Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), and Victor Garber (Aaron Callahan).
Reese Witherspoon Got Emotional Talking About Elle Woods
The Legally Blonde actress got visibly emotional during the premiere. "When I walked in, and I saw this moment, it just felt like it was galvanizing how I felt about playing this character — I’m gonna cry. Playing this character for 25 years has been the privilege of my life," she said.
"People come up to me, and they tell me stories about how they go to law school because of her, or they named their daughter Elle, or they overcame some incredible challenge in their life because she did that," she continued.
Reese is producing the highly anticipated Prime Video prequel series Elle, which explores the iconic character's formative years before she became the Elle Woods audiences know.