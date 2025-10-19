Everything to Know About 'Regretting You' Movie Adaptation: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Updates and More

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Regretting You' About?

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube 'Regretting You' is based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name.

Another bestselling novel from Colleen Hoover is coming to life. Based on the 2019 book of the same name, Regretting You follows a mother and daughter who face their biggest pain after a fatal car accident claims the lives of their loved ones. Following the loss, they navigate betrayal and grief toward healing together. The official synopsis teases that the mom and daughter "explore what's left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other." "Regretting You is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy," it adds.

When Was 'Regretting You' Film Adaptation Confirmed?

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube The novel was released in 2019.

In 2024, Deadline reported that Hoover's novel would receive a film adaptation after It Ends With Us became a box office hit. "When I read Regretting You I was captivated by the characters and knew we needed a partnership with an amazing cast to make it real," director Josh Boone said. "I'm thrilled to be joined by old friends and new to bring Colleen Hoover's novel to the screen. I've been working for several years with the incredible team at Constantin, and my producers Brunson [Green], Anna [Todd], and Flavia [Viotti], and our plan is to make a classic that mothers and daughters will cherish for years to come."

Who Is in the Cast of 'Regretting You'?

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube Josh Boone is the director of 'Regretting You' movie adaptation.

Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace lead the film adaptation of Regretting You as Morgan Grant and Clara Grant, respectively. "It's a love story, but it's also about a mother and a daughter and the way that they're dealing with their grief," Grace told Good Morning America in December 2024. "My character has a lot of anger toward herself and toward her mother. I think it's beautiful to watch her through that and end up growing closer together." Joining them in the cast are Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Aubrey Brockwell, Scott Eastwood, Clancy Brown, Sam Morelos and Ethan Costanilla.

When Did 'Regretting You' Begin Filming?

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube 'Regretting You' follows the success of 'It Ends With Us.'

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, filming for Regretting You began in Atlanta in March.

Is There a Trailer for 'Regretting You'?

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube Paramount Pictures released the official trailer months before its scheduled release date.

Three months before the release of Regretting You, Paramount Pictures uploaded the adaptation's official trailer on its YouTube channel. "When life pulls you down, love lifts you up. ❤️," part of the clip's description reads.

When Will 'Regretting You' Be Released?

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube 'Regretting You' is hitting the cinemas soon.