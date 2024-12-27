Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Drama Explained: Controversial Press Tour, Bombshell Lawsuit and More

Before Lively and Baldoni's alleged feud made headlines, the 37-year-old Sandman actress stirred the pot with the responses she made during the film's press tour.

In her interview with Jake Hamilton, Lively was asked how she would like people to talk to her about the It Ends With Us plotline, which focused on domestic violence.

"Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could …" she said.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star also sparked fury when she failed to speak up for domestic violence victims during interviews.