Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Drama Explained: Controversial Press Tour, Bombshell Lawsuit and More
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Did Not Pose for Photos During 'It Ends With Us' Press Tour
In August, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attended the It Ends With Us New York City premiere but did not pose with one another. Before the event, the 40-year-old actor was noticeably absent from group appearances, including at a June surprise screening and the 2024 Book Bonanza in Grapevine, Texas.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Alleged Feud Came to Light
Before Lively and Baldoni's alleged feud made headlines, the 37-year-old Sandman actress stirred the pot with the responses she made during the film's press tour.
In her interview with Jake Hamilton, Lively was asked how she would like people to talk to her about the It Ends With Us plotline, which focused on domestic violence.
"Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could …" she said.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star also sparked fury when she failed to speak up for domestic violence victims during interviews.
Blake Lively Faced Backlash Due to 'Tone Deaf' Media Tour
While Lively dealt with the backlash caused by her responses at the press tour, fans began noticing she and Baldoni did not pose together for photos at the It Ends With Us New York City premiere despite playing the lead roles.
Page Six later reported that the costars did not sit together during the premiere.
Adding to the speculation, viewers observed none of the film's main cast members follow Baldoni on social media.
"All is not what it seems," a source told People of the feud. "There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."
Justin Baldoni Hired a Crisis Manager Amid 'It Ends With Us' Press Tour
Amid reports about Lively and Baldoni's rift, the latter reportedly hired crisis public relations manager Melissa Nathan.
Following the move, TMZ released a report claiming Lively disclosed how Baldoni left her uncomfortable on the It Ends With Us set. According to sources, the Jane the Virgin actor made comments about his costar's weight while speaking about his back problems, leaving Lively feeling fat-shamed.
Baldoni also allegedly left her deeply stunned when he lingered longer during a kissing scene.
Blake Lively Filed a Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
On December 21, the Gossip Girl alum filed a bombshell lawsuit detailing the "severe emotional distress" she experienced while working on the film, citing repeated sexual harassment she suffered from Baldoni.
The lawsuit detailed one incident, alleging, "Mr. Baldoni was caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles. When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni's response was, 'I'm not even attracted to you.'"
Lively, through the filing, also accused the actor-director of attempting to "destroy" her career, with his crisis management and publicity team allegedly working on a "social manipulation" campaign to smear her publicity.
In the document, the Green Lantern star revealed their feud led to a meeting, which was also attended by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address the alleged toxic work environment on the film's set.
"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Lively said of her lawsuit in a statement to The New York Times.
WME Dropped Justin Baldoni After Blake Lively's Filing
Shortly after Lively filed the case, talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) severed ties with Baldoni.
Justin Baldoni's Ex-Publicist Also Sued Him
Baldoni was slapped with another legal headache when his former publicist sued him, his film studio and his crisis PR team for an alleged breach of contract.
Stephanie Jones, who once represented the Five Feet Apart star, said her former client was nervous as "allegations of misogynistic and toxic on-set behavior … would be harmful to his reputation and career," leading him to hire "crisis fixer" Melissa Nathan through her employee Jennifer Abel.
In the lawsuit, obtained by Page Six, Jones said Abel and Nathan "coordinated with Baldoni and Wayfarer to implement an aggressive media smear campaign" against Lively and how it was used "as an opportunity to drive a wedge between Jones and Baldoni, and to publicly pin blame for this smear campaign on Jones — when Jones had no knowledge or involvement in it."
Jones is seeking undisclosed damages for the harm allegedly inflicted on her and her company by the defendants.
"This lawsuit seeks to finally put a stop to their continued misconduct, and to compensate Jones and Jonesworks for the damage Defendants' conduct and scheme has inflicted," the document continued.