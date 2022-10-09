Rejuvenating Fertility Center: The First Fertility Clinic In The U.S. With No Age Or Weight Cutoff
Many women struggling with infertility have been turned away from fertility clinics based on their age and/or weight. At Rejuvenating Fertility Clinic (RFC), the providers and team feel that this kind of discrimination needs to stop. Headed by Dr. Zaher Merhi, a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist, RFC has no age or weight cutoffs and no other restrictions for women undergoing IVF (in vitro fertilization) or egg freezing.
Other clinics incorporate cutoff points for BMI (body mass index) because egg retrieval is done under general anesthesia. A higher BMI can present risk factors; however, this also prevents many potential IVF or egg freezing patients from starting their fertility journey and takes away their dream of becoming parents. Fortunately, RFC, the egg collection procedures can be done under local anesthesia, avoiding the risk of general anesthesia.
RFC has the best resources for everyone and is willing to take that leap of faith alongside its patients. Upon founding RFC, Dr. Merhi made the conscious choice to forgo these types of limitations to make sure everyone has access to treatment. “We are treating patients, not statistical numbers,” he says. “We can safely perform egg retrieval under local anesthesia, eliminating many risk factors associated with general anesthesia.”
The other restriction that RFC avoids is the age-old statement that many women hear: “You are too old to freeze your eggs.” That, says Dr. Merhi, is no longer the case: nuclear transfer, or Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy (MRT), is a process during which eggs are rejuvenated by getting only mitochondria - not eggs - from a donor.”
“This is the future of IVF,” says Dr. Merhi. “Essentially, this means that freezing your eggs at any age - even menopausal women have eggs which can be awakened by PRP - will actually preserve your DNA which allows you to pass all your genes to your children following MRT.”
He refers to platelet-rich plasma (PRP) ovarian rejuvenation, which concentrates the patient’s own platelets and plasma into injections inside the ovaries designed to improve the egg quality and quantity. A patient’s own blood is drawn at a lab and run through a centrifuge, which separates the blood from the platelets, which can stimulate growth of reparative cells at the injection site. PRP therapy, as applied to ovarian rejuvenation, consists of injections given vaginally directly to the ovaries under the guidance of an ultrasound.
Dr. Merhi explains that MRT is approved in the UK and is making its way to the US. “Compelling new data supports its feasibility with the hope it will get approved soon. So if you missed the chance to freeze your eggs at an earlier age because no one told you to do so, freeze your eggs now! RFC believes that donor eggs might become history soon.”
After working in the fertility field for over two decades, Dr. Zaher Merhi has the experience that patients can trust, and the passion for his industry that has prompted him to commit his energy into further research. This is why RFC clinics are equipped not only with the latest cutting edge technology and equipment, but also with millennia-old techniques designed for relaxation and to fight body inflammation.
The latest treatments and scientific development are seen alongside natural and holistic options such as ozone sauna and acupuncture to envelope not just the body, but also the mind. “Most fertility clinics only offer traditional IVF with a barrage of medications,” says Dr. Merhi. “At RFC we have so many options and we allow our patients the chance to choose. We take patients that other clinics turn away because we feel that everyone deserves the chance for a healthy baby.”
