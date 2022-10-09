Rejuvenating Fertility Center: The First Fertility Clinic In The U.S. With No Age Or Weight Cutoff

Many women struggling with infertility have been turned away from fertility clinics based on their age and/or weight. At Rejuvenating Fertility Clinic (RFC), the providers and team feel that this kind of discrimination needs to stop. Headed by Dr. Zaher Merhi, a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist, RFC has no age or weight cutoffs and no other restrictions for women undergoing IVF (in vitro fertilization) or egg freezing.

Other clinics incorporate cutoff points for BMI (body mass index) because egg retrieval is done under general anesthesia. A higher BMI can present risk factors; however, this also prevents many potential IVF or egg freezing patients from starting their fertility journey and takes away their dream of becoming parents. Fortunately, RFC, the egg collection procedures can be done under local anesthesia, avoiding the risk of general anesthesia.

RFC has the best resources for everyone and is willing to take that leap of faith alongside its patients. Upon founding RFC, Dr. Merhi made the conscious choice to forgo these types of limitations to make sure everyone has access to treatment. “We are treating patients, not statistical numbers,” he says. “We can safely perform egg retrieval under local anesthesia, eliminating many risk factors associated with general anesthesia.”