Renee Good's Family Sues ICE Agent Who Killed Her, Compares Agency to KKK

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The family of Renee Good has filed two lawsuits related to the killing of the 37-year-old Minnesota mother, who was slain by ICE agent Jonathan Ross last January. The suits target the U.S. federal government, Ross and Homeland Security Officials — and notably make a legal comparison between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Ku Klux Klan.

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Renee Good's Family Files Two Lawsuits

Source: MEGA Good's family is suing under the Federal Tort Claims Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act.

The first suit seeks to hold the United States liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which allows citizens to sue the government if "the wrongful or negligent act of a federal employee acting in the scope of his or her official duties" causes injury or damaged property. The suit, filed on behalf of Good's wife, Becca Good, and her brother Brent Ganger, alleges wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress and negligence. The second suit claims the government violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, arguing the government deliberately targeted Somali and Hispanic communities and intimidated local protestors and those who monitored immigration officers.

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Renee Good's Family Compares ICE to KKK

Source: MEGA Good's family names Jonathan Ross, Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem in their suits.

The Ku Klux Klan Act was enacted during Reconstruction as a means of fighting organized violence campaigns against freed Black Americans. The lawsuit argues that ICE has acted "exactly" like the KKK in its immigration operations. "Congress enacted [the law] to address precisely this scenario: the acts of individuals who ride the public roads with their faces covered, to strip a despised group of the equal protection of the laws, and conspiracies to accomplish the same," it reads. The second suit names Renee's killer, agent Jonathan, as well as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

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Renee's Brother Makes a Statement

Source: MEGA The federal government has not taken further actions addressing Good's killing.

Renee was shot in her car by Jonathan. The agent argued that Renee was trying to run him over with her car, though video of the killing clearly shows Renee turning away from Jonathan as he approached the car head-on before opening fire. The federal government has done nothing regarding the shooting, insisting the agent acted in "self-defense" and that Renee was a "domestic terrorist." "I stand here with fierce determination to do what is right for my sister, for her children, and for our country — and that is to insist on accountability," Renee's brother Brett said in a statement. "What happened to her on January 7th, and what has happened to far too many people in the last year, is not what America is about. We can and must do better, and the Constitution must be the roadmap back to decency and the rule of law."

Good's Family Seeks Legal Retribution

Source: MEGA Alex Pretti was also killed in Minnesota.