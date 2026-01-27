or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoPolitics

Kristi Noem Sparks Outrage After Labeling Minneapolis Shooting Victim's Actions as 'Domestic Terrorism'

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem faced backlash for calling Minneapolis shooting victim’s actions as 'domestic terrorism.'

Profile Image

Jan. 27 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Last Wednesday, January 7, the U.S. faced a tragic incident when Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The scene unfolded and circulated on social media, showing the officer firing three shots at point-blank range after Good attempted to flee in her SUV.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The shooting of Renee Nicole Good sparked nationwide outrage.
Source: MEGA

The shooting of Renee Nicole Good sparked nationwide outrage.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The shocking footage ignited backlash nationwide, with protests erupting in Minneapolis and across numerous states. Amid the outrage, Kristi Noem, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, stirred further controversy by labeling Good’s actions as “domestic terrorism,” as reported by CNN.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @okmagazine/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“They don’t kill you because you’re a domestic terrorist; they call you a domestic terrorist so they can kill you,” Jeremy Stamper tweeted, echoing the sentiments of many outraged citizens.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jeremymstamper/X
Article continues below advertisement

In her appearance on State of the Union, Noem claimed Good had “weaponized” her vehicle and tried to “attack” the law enforcement officer doing his job. She insisted the agent followed protocol to “defend” those around him and reiterated that Good’s actions met the textbook definition of “an act of domestic terrorism.”

Article continues below advertisement

“You don’t get to change the facts just because you don’t like them,” Noem fired back, defending the ICE shooting while asserting that Good had “harassed and impeded” law enforcement. The timing of her remarks raised eyebrows, coming just after President Donald Trump had made derogatory remarks about the deceased victim, which found support among his followers online.

MORE ON:
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristi Noem faced backlash after commenting on the Minneapolis shooting.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem faced backlash after commenting on the Minneapolis shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports from Politico highlighted growing concerns over the Trump administration’s swift defense of the Minneapolis shooting, revealing a credibility crisis.

A source from the White House expressed unease with Noem's statements, commenting, “Do I think it’s domestic terrorism? Yeah, I do. But it might not have been wise to say that at the outset, how [Noem] said it.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristi Noem described the incident as an act of ‘domestic terrorism.’
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem described the incident as an act of ‘domestic terrorism.’

Article continues below advertisement

Adding fuel to the fire, another incident emerged from Portland, where federal agents fired shots at two individuals, one allegedly an illegal Venezuelan immigrant and the other a member of the Tren de Aragua gang. An official remarked, “I don’t know how we recover from this.”

“You don’t get to change the facts because you don’t like them. Okay hypocrite. That’s literally what you’re doing… ICE are the real domestic terrorists," a user tweeted, channeling the frustration of many.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Protests erupted following the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
Source: MEGA

Protests erupted following the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Article continues below advertisement

Another official referred to the situation as “highly problematic,” arguing the government should steer clear of such incidents. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth weighed in, drawing parallels to a similar shooting in Chicago in 2025. She urged the administration to stop misleading the public, stating, “This pattern of ‘shoot first, then lie, lie, deny’ has to stop. The videos don’t lie.”

Frustration spiraled on social media following Noem's comments.

One user slammed her as a “plastic faced braindead c---,” while another proclaimed that “domestic terrorism” stemmed from the “domestic government,” blaming them for the death of an “innocent” mother-of-three.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.