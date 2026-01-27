Kristi Noem Sparks Outrage After Labeling Minneapolis Shooting Victim's Actions as 'Domestic Terrorism'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Last Wednesday, January 7, the U.S. faced a tragic incident when Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The scene unfolded and circulated on social media, showing the officer firing three shots at point-blank range after Good attempted to flee in her SUV.
The shocking footage ignited backlash nationwide, with protests erupting in Minneapolis and across numerous states. Amid the outrage, Kristi Noem, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, stirred further controversy by labeling Good’s actions as “domestic terrorism,” as reported by CNN.
“They don’t kill you because you’re a domestic terrorist; they call you a domestic terrorist so they can kill you,” Jeremy Stamper tweeted, echoing the sentiments of many outraged citizens.
In her appearance on State of the Union, Noem claimed Good had “weaponized” her vehicle and tried to “attack” the law enforcement officer doing his job. She insisted the agent followed protocol to “defend” those around him and reiterated that Good’s actions met the textbook definition of “an act of domestic terrorism.”
“You don’t get to change the facts just because you don’t like them,” Noem fired back, defending the ICE shooting while asserting that Good had “harassed and impeded” law enforcement. The timing of her remarks raised eyebrows, coming just after President Donald Trump had made derogatory remarks about the deceased victim, which found support among his followers online.
Reports from Politico highlighted growing concerns over the Trump administration’s swift defense of the Minneapolis shooting, revealing a credibility crisis.
A source from the White House expressed unease with Noem's statements, commenting, “Do I think it’s domestic terrorism? Yeah, I do. But it might not have been wise to say that at the outset, how [Noem] said it.”
Adding fuel to the fire, another incident emerged from Portland, where federal agents fired shots at two individuals, one allegedly an illegal Venezuelan immigrant and the other a member of the Tren de Aragua gang. An official remarked, “I don’t know how we recover from this.”
“You don’t get to change the facts because you don’t like them. Okay hypocrite. That’s literally what you’re doing… ICE are the real domestic terrorists," a user tweeted, channeling the frustration of many.
Another official referred to the situation as “highly problematic,” arguing the government should steer clear of such incidents. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth weighed in, drawing parallels to a similar shooting in Chicago in 2025. She urged the administration to stop misleading the public, stating, “This pattern of ‘shoot first, then lie, lie, deny’ has to stop. The videos don’t lie.”
Frustration spiraled on social media following Noem's comments.
One user slammed her as a “plastic faced braindead c---,” while another proclaimed that “domestic terrorism” stemmed from the “domestic government,” blaming them for the death of an “innocent” mother-of-three.