'It's a Really Scary Time': Rep. Maxwell Frost Blames Donald Trump for 'Emboldening' Racist Violence After Utah Bar Attack

split image of Donald Trump and Maxwell Frost
Source: mega

Rep. Maxwell Frost spoke out after a racist bar attack in Utah, saying Donald Trump 'emboldened' violent behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Rep. Maxwell Frost spoke out after he was allegedly attacked during a night out in Park City, Utah.

He said the incident reflected a dangerous political climate that has left people feeling "emboldened" to act on racism and hate.

'Deport You and Your Kind'

Image of Rep. Maxwell Frost was assaulted at a bar in Park City, Utah, during a confrontation that involved racist language.
Source: mega

Rep. Maxwell Frost was assaulted at a bar in Park City, Utah, during a confrontation that involved racist language.

According to court documents cited by KUTV, Frost was at a bar when a man approached him and said, "We are going to deport you and your kind."

The individual then shouted a racial slur and punched the Florida congressman in the face before fleeing the scene.

Frost later addressed the incident in a social media post.

"Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested, and I am okay," Frost wrote on X. "Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident."

'Worst in Everybody'

Image of Frost blamed Donald Trump for fueling racist violence.
Source: mega

Maxwell Frost blamed Donald Trump for fueling racist violence.

Just days into the second year of Donald Trump's second term as president, Frost said the former president’s rhetoric is having real-world consequences.

"Trump has brought out the worst in everybody," Frost told The Atlantic. "People are just really emboldened, and it’s a really scary time."

Frost said it remained unclear whether the man who attacked him knew he was a member of Congress.

"My friends think he did, but I don't want to say for sure. He came right to me, but he was also drinking," Frost explained. "He was being a normal drunk guy at a bar and just being belligerent. Out of nowhere, completely, he got very racist."

Frost's Background

Image of The Gen Z lawmaker remains the youngest member of Congress following his historic 2022 election.
Source: mega

The Gen Z lawmaker remains the youngest member of Congress following his historic 2022 election.

The 29-year-old lawmaker, who is Black and Latino, grew up in central Florida, which is the district he represents in Congress.

In 2022, he made history when he became the first member of Gen Z elected to the U.S. House, and he remains the youngest sitting member of Congress.

'A Normal Life'

image of The alleged attacker was arrested shortly after the incident with assistance from venue security.
Source: mega

The alleged attacker was arrested shortly after the incident with assistance from venue security.

The alleged attacker was arrested shortly after the incident with help from security at the venue and was booked on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assaulting an elected official and assault.

The confrontation took place during a party hosted by talent agency CAA, celebrating the Sundance Film Festival’s final year in Park City.

Frost said he typically tried to "live a normal life," often attending small gatherings without security.

However, the incident forced him to reconsider that approach, and he confirmed that Capitol Police were involved in the investigation.

