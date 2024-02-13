Revive and Thrive: 14 Products to Help You Prioritize Your Mental and Physical Health

Missing out on all your favorite treats for a body reset may sound like a daunting sacrifice or an impossible challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. With Prolon’s fasting mimicking diet (FMD), you’ll enjoy a safer, more pain-free spin on fasting. This diet lets you reset your body without having to completely avoid food.

The nutrition breakthrough of the century, this five-day fasting mimicking diet is a plant-based program that mimics the benefits of a prolonged water fast while letting you eat food. Prolon’s nutrition technology provides you with precisely formulated foods that don’t activate your nutrient-sensing pathways, which is how your body realizes you’re eating and takes you out of your fasting state.

With Prolon, you can enjoy benefits like cellular rejuvenation thanks to a process called autophagy. This deep cellular cleanup begins when your cells aren’t busy digesting food. They’re forced to turn to what energy resources are already there — old parts, turning them into better-functioning cells. This makes the space for your cells to rebuild from a healthier place.

On top of that, you may experience fewer food cravings that may stem from a newfound mindfulness surrounding food. In fact, 80% of users have reported that they had less food cravings (especially from sugar) and a stronger desire to continue their good food habits after the program was finished.

When it comes to your mental health, there’s research to support the potential benefits of Prolon, too. Up to 67% of users reported experiencing increased mental clarity, while 61% reported improved energy levels. If you’re looking for an innovative way to feel and look your best, turn to Prolon’s fasting mimicking diet (FMD) for your fresh start.