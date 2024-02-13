Revive and Thrive: 14 Products to Help You Prioritize Your Mental and Physical Health
Supplements and CBD
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Welcome aboard, wellness warriors! It’s time to kickstart an extraordinary expedition into an all-embracing exploration of self-care. Before you roll your eyes anticipating another dreary “Health 101” guide, think again! This round-up is here to show you innovative ways to prioritize your physical and mental health, transforming wellness into a thrilling adventure.
The right tools and services can be your trusty sidekicks in the quest for well-being. That’s why we’re sharing a line-up of wellness products as diverse as you are, covering all corners of your health needs. Let’s take the first step on the journey of self-discovery and care together today.
1. Stoggles: View the World More Clearly
Self-care calls for a clear perspective, and we mean this in the most literal sense. The protective charm of Stoggles’ prescription safety glasses makes your next adventure or DIY project just a little safer — and cuter. Who says safety glasses have to be chunky, unattractive eyewear?
Stoggles is revolutionizing the protective eyewear game. With Stoggles, you’ll have access to well-crafted lenses in a variety of stylish colored frames that guard your precious eyes without compromising on style. Whether you're building a birdhouse or working on a job site, these glasses are designed to keep harmful dust and debris at bay.
With Stoggles’ prescription safety glasses, your vision will remain crystal clear and protected — and you’ll score sartorial points every time you wear them. Ditch the monotony of traditional glasses and step up your protective eyewear with flair and confidence.
These glasses are the ultimate package, protecting your vision while boosting your natural charisma.
2. TribeTokes: Your New Favorite CBD Vape
You've ticked off all tasks on your to-do list, been through back-to-back Zoom meetings, and managed to get dinner ready before 8 p.m. Now all you want is a moment to sit back, relax, and exhale the day's stress away. TribeTokes has a CBD vape that is set to revolutionize how you unwind.
TribeTokes’ CBD vape offers an immersive experience that has a calming effect on your mental and physical health. With each inhale, you invite a sense of serenity in. With each exhale, you breathe out the worries of the day. TribeTokes offers strain profiles in indica, sativa, and hybrid that you can choose based on your mood. Need to clean the whole house? Try Green Crack. Winding down for bed? Northern Lights is for you. Want a vibey focus while working through a flooded inbox? Juicy Fruit is your girl!
CBD, a natural hemp extract, is known for its ability to help alleviate stress and give you more restful sleep. After a few puffs of TribeTokes’ premium-grade CBD vape, you'll no longer have to worry about the worries of the day. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy these vapes’ pure full spectrum oil and natural plant terpenes, knowing there are never any fillers or additives.
3. Cleango: The Cleaning Service That Puts You First
A clean space goes beyond aesthetics. It's about creating an environment that nurtures your overall well-being. Achieving that perfect peaceful environment is easy when you have Cleango, a reliable office and home cleaning service that’s just a call away.
Cleango’s comprehensive cleaning solutions redefine hygiene for your office and home environments. They don't just wipe away the dust; they cleanse your space of negativity and clutter, providing a positive and vibrant atmosphere for you to work, live, and relax in.
With Cleango, you can book a tidy-up session that fits conveniently into your busy schedule. Open your doors to cleanliness and close them on messy worries with Cleango, the cleaning service that always goes the extra mile. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy your fresh clean space.
4. Prolon: Feel Your Best Without Sacrificing Food
Missing out on all your favorite treats for a body reset may sound like a daunting sacrifice or an impossible challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. With Prolon’s fasting mimicking diet (FMD), you’ll enjoy a safer, more pain-free spin on fasting. This diet lets you reset your body without having to completely avoid food.
The nutrition breakthrough of the century, this five-day fasting mimicking diet is a plant-based program that mimics the benefits of a prolonged water fast while letting you eat food. Prolon’s nutrition technology provides you with precisely formulated foods that don’t activate your nutrient-sensing pathways, which is how your body realizes you’re eating and takes you out of your fasting state.
With Prolon, you can enjoy benefits like cellular rejuvenation thanks to a process called autophagy. This deep cellular cleanup begins when your cells aren’t busy digesting food. They’re forced to turn to what energy resources are already there — old parts, turning them into better-functioning cells. This makes the space for your cells to rebuild from a healthier place.
On top of that, you may experience fewer food cravings that may stem from a newfound mindfulness surrounding food. In fact, 80% of users have reported that they had less food cravings (especially from sugar) and a stronger desire to continue their good food habits after the program was finished.
When it comes to your mental health, there’s research to support the potential benefits of Prolon, too. Up to 67% of users reported experiencing increased mental clarity, while 61% reported improved energy levels. If you’re looking for an innovative way to feel and look your best, turn to Prolon’s fasting mimicking diet (FMD) for your fresh start.
5. Snoozy: Sweet Stress Relief and Sleep Support
What if you could pack a therapeutic retreat snugly into a delightful little gummy? Sound too good to be true? Well, Snoozy’s Delta 9 gummies aren’t the stuff of your imagination. These cannabinoid-infused gummies have taken the wellness world by storm thanks to their unique blend of wellness benefits and oh-so-delightful flavors.
Each tasty gummy is like a vacation for your senses, melting away stress and inviting a wave of tranquility. Snoozy’s Delta 9 gummies are made with natural and organic ingredients like chamomile and hemp-derived cannabinoids to ease your stress, so you can get the good night’s sleep you deserve.
Who knew de-stressing and settling in for the night could be as simple as popping a tasty gummy? Let Snoozy’s Delta 9 gummies sweeten your path to relaxation. Managing stress and getting a good night’s sleep has never been this delightful.
6. CareCard: Enjoy More Savings and More Health
Trying to find the right balance between healthcare and savings can be overwhelming. That's why the CareCard prescription discount card is such an essential tool on the path to mental and physical self-care. It reduces your medical costs, making your health a priority, not a privilege.
With a discount prescription card from CareCard, you’ll have access to lower prices on your prescribed medicines without sacrificing on quality. Whether your ailments are chronic or acute, every medication you need becomes affordable when you present this card at your chosen pharmacy. CareCard makes life simpler and good health more accessible every day. Plus, their website offers free cost comparisons and coupons to help you get the most out of every dollar.
Each card tap supports your commitment to wellness without worrying about skyrocketing medication prices. CareCard’s prescription discount card means you're signing up for affordable and hassle-free access to medical essentials. It's an investment in wealth and health and a game-changing tool in your wellness toolbox.
7. Winona: Embrace Change Gracefully
Menopause is an inevitable stage of life. Unfortunately, there’s so much secrecy and misinformation about the experience that many women shy away from solutions and tools that can help them age gracefully.
What if there was a way to experience menopause without the usual uncomfortable hiccups? Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy from Winona can make all the difference.
From estrogen tablets to progesterone cream, Winona’s treatments help relieve you of hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and other menopause symptoms with science-backed solutions. Think of it as the gentle nudge your body needs to adapt to this new phase, bringing balance and stability to a time that might otherwise feel chaotic and overwhelming.
With Winona’s menopause bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, the rollercoaster of menopause becomes a smooth cruise down the PCH. This isn’t magic. It’s just understanding what the body needs and providing it.
Embrace the change with grace, kindness, and Winona’s support — because menopause doesn’t have to be a battlefield.
8. ElleVet Sciences: Paws for a Moment of Calm
When your pet feels good, you feel good, which is why you’ll want ElleVet Sciences’s pet CBD+CBDA products in your self-care arsenal. Our animal friends need their moments of zen, too, and these science-backed soft gels, soft chews, and tinctures are the perfect allies to soothe your furry BFF’s stress and support their health.
Whether you have a young pup dealing with separation distress or an aging dog struggling with joint issues, these CBD+CBDA products can provide a gentle, effective solution to stress, joint discomfort, mobility problems, and skin, neuro, and cognitive issues. The situational use Calm and Comfort chews will become a safe haven in the chaos of thunderstorms, while their soft gels and more are a calming cradle in the turmoil of health issues.
This pet-centric calming agent is the loving pat your fur buddies need when times get rough. As pet parents, ElleVet Sciences is your go-to destination for a simple, efficient solution to manage your pet's well-being. Let's paws for a moment of calm with ElleVet Sciences pet CBD, and embrace the tranquility it brings to our furry friends’ lives — and our own.
9. Mad Rabbit: Enjoy Pain-Free Body Art
If you’ve been dreaming about getting a tattoo but stall because of the potential pain, you’ll want to consider Mad Rabbit’s tattoo numbing cream. This soothing product turns the tattooing process from a difficult ordeal to a painless joy ride, making it easy to express your personal style without discomfort.
Just apply this cream to the designated area before the tattoo process and turn your skin into a calm canvas, ready for the artist's masterpiece — without all the wincing. Now, getting inked is no longer just about enduring the sting but enjoying the journey of witnessing your chosen design come to life on your skin.
With Mad Rabbit’s tattoo numbing cream, the focus shifts from pain to comfort. Your tattoo experience becomes less about the “ouch” and more about celebrating the “wow” of unique body art. This journey should be comfortable and enjoyable. After all, your style and self-expression are worth celebrating!
10. Herbaly: Sip Away Your Tensions
For those days when you feel like everything is a bit too much, consider the calming wonders of Herbaly’s herbal teas and supplements. Take a sip, and let your tension slip away, leaving you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. With the collection of supplements, tea, extracts, sweeteners, and more, Herbaly makes self-care easy.
Each blend of their functional teas works like a charm, with concoctions created to help overall wellness, detoxification, dermatological issues, your mood, glucose, and your heart. Their supplements are your ally on the journey to good health, bridging gaps in your diet and boosting your well-being. They even have options for topicals and aromatherapy, too!
Herbaly’s herbal teas and supplements are like having self-care in a mug, taking you another step forward down the path of a healthier lifestyle. Daily routines? More like healing rituals.
11. Kizik: Glide Into Comfort
Step into comfort every time you leave the house — quite literally. It’s time to make way for the luxurious comfort and ease of Kizik’s slip on shoes. If footwear could whisper to your feet, these shoes would be saying, “You’re welcome!”
Whether you're in a hurry to run errands or lounging on a lazy Sunday, these slip on shoes are tailor-made to keep your feet nestled in cozy comfort. The convenience of slipping them on paired with their chic design makes them your ideal companion for both indoor and outdoor adventures.
With Kizik’s slip on shoes, each step feels light, comfortable, and stylish. It's footwear that matches your pace of life. Your journey towards a new year and new you is just a comfortable step away in Kiziks.
12. Incrediwear: Support Your Lifestyle
Let's talk about support, the kind that brings pure relief. Incrediwear’s leg sleeves are a new innovation for comforting your weary legs, harnessing the power of semiconductor technology. They snugly hug you and send cellular vibrations into the affected area, improving circulation and adding a dash of ease to your day.
These leg sleeves are crafted to fit you like a glove, making them the kind of accessory that you can really rely on. Whether you're a fitness fanatic, an athlete, or someone who spends long hours on your feet for work, these leg sleeves are an indispensable tool for your wellness and comfort. They can even help to prevent muscle fatigue, so you can level up your training without the fear of burnout.
Incrediwear’s leg sleeves wrap your legs in a healing embrace, providing the support they need while ensuring maximum comfort.
13. Quince: Sleep Like a Baby, Wake Up Like a Boss
There’s nothing more important for your well-being than restful, rejuvenating sleep. Dozing off with ambient light leaking in and waking up cranky could be a story of the past with Quince’s blackout curtains. A room wrapped in serene darkness induces a sense of calm, making it a sleep sanctuary.
Your slumber could be deep, restful, and undisturbed — the way it's supposed to be. Wake up feeling fresh and rejuvenated, ready to seize the day. Remember the age-old saying, “Early to bed, early to rise?” Quince makes it easy with the blackout curtains that help you get the rest you need to be your best self when you wake up.
14. Intelligent Change: Speak It Into Existence
Adjusting your mindset can be essential for our mental and physical health and wellness. Intelligent Change advocates the power of positive thinking, and their affirmation cards are your perfect tool to invoke this energy. Simply pull a card from the deck and instantly feel a wave of positivity washing over you.
The words of wisdom on these cards serve as reminders that inspire you to see silver linings, motivate you to chase your dreams, and encourage you to value your worth. Turn to these cards whenever your ship hits stormy weather. They will guide you back to the sea of tranquility. With Intelligent Change Affirmation Cards, your daily wellness dose is simply a shuffle away.
Seize the Day and Prioritize Your Mental and Physical Health
Caring for your health and wellness doesn’t have to seem like an impossible task. That’s why we’ve shared some of the best tools for managing and boosting mental and physical health, so you can create routines and practices that work best for you.
From ensuring clear vision with chic safety glasses to creating a serene ambiance with blackout curtains and everything in between, you have wellness tools right at the tip of your fingers that can make a big difference. Just remember self-care is not a luxury; it's a necessity.
Let’s retire the age-old adage of “health is wealth” and embrace a new mantra: “Health is a lifestyle and ongoing journey.” It’s time to seize the day, folks, with a healthier, happier you.