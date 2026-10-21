Adult Star Reyna Nguyen Claims Hotel Employee Threatened to Expose Her Personal Details Unless She Paid Him Thousands: 'I Was Very Afraid'
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET
Reyna Nguyen claimed a luxury trip to Switzerland took a frightening turn after a hotel employee allegedly threatened to expose her personal information.
The online content creator alleged the employee demanded thousands of dollars to keep her private details from being made public.
Reyna Nguyen Receives Threatening Message During Switzerland Trip
Nguyen was traveling alone after a ski vacation when she stopped in Zurich for a few days before returning to the United States.
"When I travel alone these days, I typically try to stay at really nice hotels because I understand that it's safe," she explained exclusively to OK!.
However, Nguyen recalled, "I got to the hotel, I checked in, and I got a notification on my phone for an Instagram comment."
The message reportedly read, "Nice to see you in Zurich, Miss Nguyen."
She then received an email allegedly demanding 6,700 Swiss francs ($8,118).
"You played with me, and now it's my turn," the email read. "I will write in every post that you do on the internet your real name and address."
The sender also included photographs of properties Nguyen had previously rented.
Reyna Nguyen Suspects Hotel Employee
Nguyen investigated the Instagram account and allegedly discovered it belonged to someone who worked at the hotel.
She also said his LinkedIn profile listed the hotel as his workplace and recognized him as the person who had checked her in.
"He was staring at me the whole time," she recalled. "I think all he did was Google my name."
Nguyen said she avoided confronting hotel staff because she wanted to determine her next steps.
"I didn't want them to know what I was doing until I finalized a plan," she explained.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alleged Blackmail Linked to Online Scam
Nguyen later came to believe the man had previously been deceived by someone impersonating her on Telegram.
According to the creator, a scammer had used stolen photographs from her Snapchat, OnlyF---, and Instagram accounts to build a fake online relationship.
"They scammed him out of thousands, and then he found me because I just walked into it through his door," she said.
"I felt bad for him," the performer admitted.
Reyna Nguyen Feared Possible Retaliation
After receiving a second threatening email, Nguyen consulted three Zurich-based lawyers who specialized in privacy and doxxing cases.
She said they declined to represent her because of potential conflicts involving the hotel.
Attorneys she contacted in the United States warned her that legal action could be complicated and costly.
Nguyen ultimately decided against pursuing the matter, fearing that doing so could provoke further retaliation.
"I was very afraid for a long time," she expressed.