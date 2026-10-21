Adult Star Reyna Nguyen Claims Hotel Employee Threatened to Expose Her Personal Details Unless She Paid Him Thousands: 'I Was Very Afraid'

Reyna Nguyen claimed a hotel employee threatened to expose her personal details unless she paid thousands of dollars.

The online content creator alleged the employee demanded thousands of dollars to keep her private details from being made public.

Reyna Nguyen claimed a luxury trip to Switzerland took a frightening turn after a hotel employee allegedly threatened to expose her personal information.

Reyna Nguyen said an Instagram comment revealed that a stranger knew she was staying at a luxury hotel in Zurich.

Nguyen was traveling alone after a ski vacation when she stopped in Zurich for a few days before returning to the United States.

"When I travel alone these days, I typically try to stay at really nice hotels because I understand that it's safe," she explained exclusively to OK!.

However, Nguyen recalled, "I got to the hotel, I checked in, and I got a notification on my phone for an Instagram comment."

The message reportedly read, "Nice to see you in Zurich, Miss Nguyen."

She then received an email allegedly demanding 6,700 Swiss francs ($8,118).

"You played with me, and now it's my turn," the email read. "I will write in every post that you do on the internet your real name and address."

The sender also included photographs of properties Nguyen had previously rented.