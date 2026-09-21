Adult Star Reyna Nguyen Says Her Job Is 'Harder Than Being a Doctor' as She Reveals Plans to Become a Dermatologist

Online star Reyna Nguyen is considering trading her OnlyF--- career for a future in dermatology.

The online star, who earns around $1 million a year, now has her sights set on becoming a dermatologist.

Adult content creator Reyna Nguyen is preparing to trade her million-dollar online career for years of medical training.

Reyna Nguyen said working as an online content creator can be 'harder than being a doctor.'

Nguyen's path to online content creation was a detour from the career she originally envisioned.

At college, she studied bioengineering with a pre-med concentration and prepared for the MCAT.

The performer put her medical plans on hold to pursue financial independence through content creation.

"I think being an OnlyF--- creator is harder than being a doctor," Nguyen exclusively told OK!. "It's a different type of work, but I think they're both really hard."

These days, Nguyen says her business keeps her working long hours.

"Every day is so different," she shared. "Last week, I had to fly my assistant over because we just had so much to do."

"I would wake up, get ready, and then I have to make 20 TikTok videos, and they all have to be new. Then it's admin work, checking emails, talking to assistants and management. Then planning the content day and actually setting up for each piece of content," Nguyen detailed.