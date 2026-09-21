Adult Star Reyna Nguyen Says Her Job Is 'Harder Than Being a Doctor' as She Reveals Plans to Become a Dermatologist
Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Adult content creator Reyna Nguyen is preparing to trade her million-dollar online career for years of medical training.
The online star, who earns around $1 million a year, now has her sights set on becoming a dermatologist.
From Pre-Med to OnlyF---
Nguyen's path to online content creation was a detour from the career she originally envisioned.
At college, she studied bioengineering with a pre-med concentration and prepared for the MCAT.
The performer put her medical plans on hold to pursue financial independence through content creation.
"I think being an OnlyF--- creator is harder than being a doctor," Nguyen exclusively told OK!. "It's a different type of work, but I think they're both really hard."
These days, Nguyen says her business keeps her working long hours.
"Every day is so different," she shared. "Last week, I had to fly my assistant over because we just had so much to do."
"I would wake up, get ready, and then I have to make 20 TikTok videos, and they all have to be new. Then it's admin work, checking emails, talking to assistants and management. Then planning the content day and actually setting up for each piece of content," Nguyen detailed.
Reyna Nguyen Wants a More Stable Life
Nguyen is drawn to the consistency she believes a medical career could offer.
"I don't think [being a doctor] is going to be more relaxing, but I think it'll be more stable, which is something I don't really have right now," the performer said.
"We have months where we do really well and months where we don't do really well," she explained. "One of the most frustrating things for me is financial planning because I don't know how much longer I can do this job for."
"You're stuck in this phase of being in panic constantly because you're like, 'Okay, I don't know when this money is going to run out. How can I make sure I have enough to live a stable life?'" Nguyen revealed.
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Why Does Reyna Nguyen Want to Be a Dermatologist?
"I've always wanted to be a doctor because I really like helping people," Nguyen detailed. "I wanted to specifically go into dermatology because I love skin and I love how it incorporates science and technology, which is what I was studying in college anyway."
"I shadowed doctors, and I loved it," she added. "It was great."
The online star isn't fazed by the years of training ahead.
"I'm already working so much nowadays that the residency and fellowships won't be an issue for me," Nguyen continued. "I'm already working 12- to-14-hour days."
Reyna Nguyen Could Take a Pay Cut
A return to medicine could come with a major financial adjustment.
"If I practice in Australia, I'd definitely take a pay cut, but if I practice in America, it could probably be about the same, honestly," she shared.
Nguyen revealed that she is also looking forward to being more open with her family about her work.
"I look forward to being able to be entirely open about what I do with my family," she said.
"It would be nice to contribute more meaningfully and change people's lives," the online content creator explained. "Do some good in the world."