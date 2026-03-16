RFK Jr. and Kid Rock's Controversial Health Campaign Draws Mixed Reactions

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock have launched a new fitness initiative titled Make America Healthy Again, which has quickly ignited a firestorm of reactions online. The campaign aims to promote two key messages: increased physical activity and the consumption of natural foods. However, the unconventional execution has left many viewers perplexed.

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RFK Jr. Unveils Make America Healthy Again Initiative With Kid Rock

Source: @SecKennedy/X The pair promoted fitness and natural food in a viral video.

Kennedy, who currently serves as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, shared a video on X to announce the campaign. He stated, “I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.” The video features Kennedy and Rock engaged in various fitness activities, but the content has raised eyebrows. The pair is seen working out shirtless, consuming whole milk, and relaxing in a hot tub, all set to the backdrop of Kid Rock’s song “Bawitdaba.” These unusual scenes have overshadowed the intended health message.

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Shirtless Sauna Scene Triggers Online Mockery

Source: MEGA Unusual workout scenes quickly drew criticism from viewers.

In one particularly striking moment, the duo rides stationary bikes in what appears to be a sauna. In another, Kennedy jumps into a cold-water pool fully clothed. The visuals, accompanied by special effects like flames and lightning, have led many viewers to question the authenticity of the video. The official U.S. Department of Health and Human Services account reposted the video with the caption “BawitMAHA,” emphasizing its connection to the initiative. However, the reception has not been entirely positive. Many users have criticized the video, describing it as embarrassing and “cringe.”

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Campaign Faces Criticisms on Social Media

Source: MEGA The campaign sparked backlash over its presentation.

One commenter shared their disorientation, stating, “I feel like I just took mushrooms. What is going on?” Another expressed their discomfort with Kennedy’s portrayal, saying, “It’s really cringy to see an old dude flaunting his half-naked body.” Criticism continued to flood in, with one user observing, “The cringe-worthiness of this is off the charts,” and another adding, “Two old men with substance abuse issues tell you how to live.” The campaign also raised questions about the use of taxpayer funding for such unconventional promotional efforts.

Source: MEGA Online reactions questioned the use of celebrity-led health messaging.