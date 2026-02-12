RFK Jr. Declares He Wasn't 'Scared' of COVID Because He Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats
Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a wild admission on Theo Von's podcast, revealing he used to "snort cocaine off of toilet seats."
During the appearance on Thursday, February 12, the Health and Human Services Secretary, 72, explained he wasn't "scared of a germ" when the COVID-19 pandemic hit due to the shocking things he did when battling drug addiction.
'I Know This Disease Will Kill Me'
The politician said that while the world shut down during the 2020 pandemic, and many resorted to virtual recovery group meetings, a "pirate group" started their own in-person gatherings.
"I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day," RFK Jr. declared.
"I know this disease will kill me. If I don't treat it, which for me means going to meetings every day, it's just bad for my life," he said of why he attended the meetings despite the risk of catching COVID.
A recovery group is actually where Kennedy and Von years ago.
'Can We Just Agree This Guy Likes Gross Nasty S---'
The internet was quick to respond with disgust to RFK Jr.'s confession.
Someone wrote on X, "You only choose that toilet seat path, it’s not required. You can snort coke off of the back of your hand, jfc can we just agree this guy LIKES gross nasty s--- as some sort of rich boy shame fetish."
"Unbelievable. The guy in charge of public health is bragging about snorting coke off toilet seats — like recklessness is a credential," another user penned.
A third added, "This is not something you wanna hear from our top health official."
RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Defended Him Against Criticism
The divisive Kennedy's comments came two day after his wife, Cheryl Hines, defended him against critics during a sit-down on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday, February 10.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 60, slammed the backlash her husband's faced over his controversial public health moves, which have included anti-vaccination efforts and cutting funding toward medical research.
"When people talk about Bobby, and they want to paint him as somebody who is trying to hurt people… it’s like, look at his career and who he is and what he’s accomplished," she told Rogan. "He spent a lot of time suing huge corporations because they were polluting waterways, which was hurting people, killing people, and giving people cancer."
'Endangering the Health of the Nation'
"So why would he spend all of his life fighting for people, fighting for individuals, and then suddenly change and want to hurt people?" Hines continued. "It just doesn’t track."
The actress' remarks come after six former U.S. Surgeons General warned in a letter published by The Washington Post last October that Kennedy’s actions "are endangering the health of the nation."