RFK Jr. Declares He Wasn't 'Scared' of COVID Because He Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats Source: mega The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary opened up about his past struggles with drug addiction on Theo Von's podcast. Allie Fasanella Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a wild admission on Theo Von's podcast, revealing he used to "snort cocaine off of toilet seats." During the appearance on Thursday, February 12, the Health and Human Services Secretary, 72, explained he wasn't "scared of a germ" when the COVID-19 pandemic hit due to the shocking things he did when battling drug addiction.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr:



“I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” pic.twitter.com/aqKZTEujXk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x RFK Jr. said his addiction will 'kill' him if he doesn't attend in-person recovery meetings.

'I Know This Disease Will Kill Me'

Source: Theo Von/YouTube 'If I don't treat it, which for me means going to meetings every day, it's just bad for my life,' he explained.

The politician said that while the world shut down during the 2020 pandemic, and many resorted to virtual recovery group meetings, a "pirate group" started their own in-person gatherings. "I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day," RFK Jr. declared. "I know this disease will kill me. If I don't treat it, which for me means going to meetings every day, it's just bad for my life," he said of why he attended the meetings despite the risk of catching COVID. A recovery group is actually where Kennedy and Von years ago.

'Can We Just Agree This Guy Likes Gross Nasty S---'

Source: Theo Von/YouTube Many on social media were repulsed by RFK Jr.'s admission.

The internet was quick to respond with disgust to RFK Jr.'s confession. Someone wrote on X, "You only choose that toilet seat path, it’s not required. You can snort coke off of the back of your hand, jfc can we just agree this guy LIKES gross nasty s--- as some sort of rich boy shame fetish." "Unbelievable. The guy in charge of public health is bragging about snorting coke off toilet seats — like recklessness is a credential," another user penned. A third added, "This is not something you wanna hear from our top health official."

RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Defended Him Against Criticism

Source: mega Cheryl Hines defended her controversial husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday, February 10.

The divisive Kennedy's comments came two day after his wife, Cheryl Hines, defended him against critics during a sit-down on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday, February 10. The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 60, slammed the backlash her husband's faced over his controversial public health moves, which have included anti-vaccination efforts and cutting funding toward medical research. "When people talk about Bobby, and they want to paint him as somebody who is trying to hurt people… it’s like, look at his career and who he is and what he’s accomplished," she told Rogan. "He spent a lot of time suing huge corporations because they were polluting waterways, which was hurting people, killing people, and giving people cancer."

'Endangering the Health of the Nation'

Source: mega Six former U.S. Surgeons General said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is 'endangering the health of the nation.'