Mandy Moore Slams 'Buffoon' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for His 'Dangerous' Health and Vaccination Policies: 'I Hate This Timeline'
Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Mandy Moore is disgusted with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The actress, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 5, to blast the controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services after it was announced that a CDC panel voted against the long-established recommendation that newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine.
Sharing The Washington Post's report about the decision, she wrote, "I hate this timeline. So grateful I had my babies before this buffoon was ruining public health with his baseless skepticism. How dangerous."
The publication's caption explained the move marks "the most significant change to the childhood immunization schedule under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr."
However, the group's recommendation still requires "final approval" from the acting director of the CDC, Jim O'Neill.
The statement continued: "The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved the change despite fierce objections from medical groups who said the recommendation had proved a successful public health strategy, nearly eradicating the dangerous virus among U.S. children."
The report also explained that newborns are at risk for the infection even if their mothers test negative for hepatitis B, as they could receive a false negative or become infected later.
Cleveland Clinic defines the disease as " a viral infection that damages your liver," which "you can get it if you’re exposed to infected bodily fluids."
According to The Post, some members of the panel objected to the change, with one person calling the health revision "unconscionable."
The publication also stated that there's "a broad consensus among medical experts that the vaccine is safe and effective."
Mandy Moore Praised RFK Jr.'s Cousin After Her Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Moore recently expressed her devastation after Caroline Kennedy’s daughter Tatiana Schlossberg, 35, revealed her terminal leukemia diagnosis in an essay published in The New Yorker on Saturday, November 22.
“Her story and her exquisite way with words absolutely shattered me,” Mandy wrote via her Instagram Stories the same day. “To have this grace and vulnerability in the face of what she and her family are battling is impossible to fathom.”
The This Is Us alum added, "The cuts to cancer research are beyond unconscionable" before ruging her followers to the read Tatiana's story.
Tatiana Schlossberg Blasted RFK Jr. in 'The New Yorker'
John F. Kennedy's granddaughter called out RFK Jr., her cousin, in the piece.
Tatiana called the 71-year-old "an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family."
"I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government," she wrote.
Tatiana continued, "Bobby is a known skeptic of vaccines, and I was especially concerned that I wouldn’t be able to get mine again, leaving me to spend the rest of my life immunocompromised, along with millions of cancer survivors, small children, and the elderly."
The mother-of-two added, "Bobby probably doesn’t remember the millions of people who were paralyzed or killed by polio before the vaccine was available. My dad, who grew up in New York City in the nineteen-forties and fifties, does remember. Recently, I asked him what it was like when he got the vaccine. He said that it felt like freedom."