RFK's Paralyzed Granddaughter Kyle Kennedy Dead at 42 — Years After Suffering Tragic Spinal Cord Injury

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Kyle Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 42. Her family confirmed her death in an obituary; however, her cause of death is currently unknown.

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Kyle Kennedy's Death Confirmed

Source: BURKE FUNERAL HOME Kyle Kennedy passed away peacefully at her Massachusetts home on September 21, according to her obituary.

Kyle died on September 21, 2026, at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts, according to the obituary. Her family has kept details surrounding her passing private, specifying that funeral arrangements and attendance would remain "private." Kyle was the daughter of Michael L. Kennedy, who died in 1997, and Victoria Denise Gifford, the daughter of former NFL star Frank Gifford. Her grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968.

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Kyle Kennedy's Life After a Devastating Injury

Kyle experienced significant medical challenges after suffering a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed in 2020. Her obituary described the difficulties she faced, referring to "long-term paralysis, disability, and other medical challenges." "The years that followed brought struggles, but Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers," her obituary stated. After her injury, Kyle became an advocate for people living with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts State House during a hearing on discrimination in disability healthcare.

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Kyle Kennedy's Family and Personal Life

Kyle was remembered for her "formidable intellect, dry wit, and beauty" and "for her devotion to her children." Her obituary also highlighted that "Kyle loved art, animals, and travel. She can be seen in photos bundled head to toe in a down jacket inside a Scandinavian ice cave, enjoying the sun on the beaches of Cape Cod and Nantucket, and smiling beside a band of mountain gorillas in Uganda." She is survived by her sons, Conor, 12, and Declan, 10, as well as her former husband, Liam; her mother, Victoria; her brother, Michael, and sister, Rory, along with their families. Kyle was also predeceased by her infant daughter, Josie, Conor's twin sister, who died a few days after birth.

Kyle Kennedy's Education and Career