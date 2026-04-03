or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Zolciak's Legal Nightmare Explodes as She's Stripped of Custody Rights Until Completion of Court-Ordered Therapy

Photo of Kim Zolciak
Source: MEGA

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Kim Zolciak was stripped of her custody rights of the four minor children she shares with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 3 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak's legal nightmare continues.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, was stripped of the custody of her four minor children, whom she shares with Kroy Biermann, until she completes court-ordered therapy, a news outlet reported on Friday, April 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak Was Stripped of Custody

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share four children together.
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share four children together.

As for April 3, a Georgia judge ruled that the couple's four minor children — Kroy Jagger "KJ" Jr., 14, Kash Kade, 13, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 12 – will stay with their father, 40, until Zolciak attends four parent therapy sessions.

Apart from their children, Zolciak is also a mother of two adult daughters, Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 24, from a previous relationship.

The earliest Zolciak will be reunited with her kids on April 13, according to the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Kroy Biermann Said Kim Zolciak Has Been 'Unavailable' to Their Children

Photo of Kroy Biermann claimed Kim Zolciak was out of the country from February 26 to March 19.
Source: @kimzolciak/Instagram

Kroy Biermann claimed Kim Zolciak was out of the country from February 26 to March 19.

The retired NFL star filed court documents on March 31 demanding full custody amid their ongoing divorce battle.

Biermann claimed Zolciak has been "wholly unavailable" to their children and asked for all decision-making authority.

“The facts surrounding [Zolciak’s] misguided parenting of the children, lack thereof, and blatant mismanagement of basic parenting responsibilities would be practically unbelievable to anyone not familiar with the circumstances," he said in the docs.

The athlete alleged that his ex missed court-ordered therapy sessions and claimed she was out of the country from February 26 to March 19, except for one night on March 9.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak Denied Her Ex Kroy Biermann's Claims

Photo of Kroy Biermann alleged that one of his minor children suffered a dog bite during Kim Zolciak's parenting time.
Source: MEGA

Kroy Biermann alleged that one of his minor children suffered a dog bite during Kim Zolciak's parenting time.

Biermann alleged that during one of her parenting nights, one of their children suffered a dog bite.

Zolciak vehemently denied her ex's claims in a statement on March 31.

"These accusations are completely false and nothing more than a deliberate attempt by Kroy to defame my character. I spent five weeks away working on two TV shows to support my family and make sure my children are cared for—something I will never apologize for," she said. "I refuse to be bullied or have lies twisted into a narrative about who I am. I will not stay silent, the truth is on my side, and it will come to light—no matter how hard anyone tries to bury it."

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Split in 2023

Photo of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann split in April 2023.
Source: @kimzolciak/Instagram

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann split in April 2023.

Biermann and Zolciak split in April 2023 after 12 years of marriage. Though sources said the couple was initially trying to make their marriage work, the football player filed for divorce a second time in August 2023.

The two have yet to finalize their split.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.