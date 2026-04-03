Kim Zolciak's Legal Nightmare Explodes as She's Stripped of Custody Rights Until Completion of Court-Ordered Therapy

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Kim Zolciak Was Stripped of Custody

Source: MEGA Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share four children together.

As for April 3, a Georgia judge ruled that the couple's four minor children — Kroy Jagger "KJ" Jr., 14, Kash Kade, 13, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 12 – will stay with their father, 40, until Zolciak attends four parent therapy sessions. Apart from their children, Zolciak is also a mother of two adult daughters, Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 24, from a previous relationship. The earliest Zolciak will be reunited with her kids on April 13, according to the outlet.

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Kroy Biermann Said Kim Zolciak Has Been 'Unavailable' to Their Children

Source: @kimzolciak/Instagram Kroy Biermann claimed Kim Zolciak was out of the country from February 26 to March 19.

The retired NFL star filed court documents on March 31 demanding full custody amid their ongoing divorce battle. Biermann claimed Zolciak has been "wholly unavailable" to their children and asked for all decision-making authority. “The facts surrounding [Zolciak’s] misguided parenting of the children, lack thereof, and blatant mismanagement of basic parenting responsibilities would be practically unbelievable to anyone not familiar with the circumstances," he said in the docs. The athlete alleged that his ex missed court-ordered therapy sessions and claimed she was out of the country from February 26 to March 19, except for one night on March 9.

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Kim Zolciak Denied Her Ex Kroy Biermann's Claims

Source: MEGA Kroy Biermann alleged that one of his minor children suffered a dog bite during Kim Zolciak's parenting time.

Biermann alleged that during one of her parenting nights, one of their children suffered a dog bite. Zolciak vehemently denied her ex's claims in a statement on March 31. "These accusations are completely false and nothing more than a deliberate attempt by Kroy to defame my character. I spent five weeks away working on two TV shows to support my family and make sure my children are cared for—something I will never apologize for," she said. "I refuse to be bullied or have lies twisted into a narrative about who I am. I will not stay silent, the truth is on my side, and it will come to light—no matter how hard anyone tries to bury it."

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Split in 2023

Source: @kimzolciak/Instagram Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann split in April 2023.