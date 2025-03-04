Kyle Richards 'Walked Off' Set of 'RHOBH' Season 14 Reunion After Women Brought Up Mauricio Umansky Drama, Insider Claims: 'She Was Crying'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion taped on February 28, and an insider spilled to OK! some of what went down during the big day.
“Overall, the reunion was kind of boring,” a source claimed. However, there was still some drama.
“Kyle [Richards] walked off [the reunion set] twice,” the insider dished. “She was crying half the time. The cast members brought up all the women Mauricio [Umansky] was seeing for years and they were not kind about it. They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show."
Aside from Richards, the source revealed fireworks erupted between Bozoma Saint John and Garcelle Beauvais. “Garcelle and Boz were against one another,” the insider added. After the reunion taped, Beauvais cryptically posted on her Instagram Story a quote that read, “Not all skinfolk are kinfolk.” While some assumed it was possibly about her former RHOBH costar Annemarie Wiley, it’s clear from the source it was about Saint John.
On March 3, Andy Cohen talked about what went down at the reunion on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live.”
“Friday was the Beverly Hills Housewives reunion, which for some reason I think I thought it was going to be good, but my expectations were relatively low,” he said. “It was very good.”
“It will be three parts,” he added. “We shot until 9 at night, and this is going to be a quite satisfying reunion for people.”
On the day the reunion taped, Cohen took to his Instagram Story to share he gave the reunion 5 diamonds, noting there’s “something for everyone.”
Friend of the Housewives Jennifer Tilly shared a photo to her Instagram after the reunion with her friend and costar Sutton Stracke, which she captioned the pic, “After the reunion.” Stracke commented on it, calling them “survivors” of the reunion.
Season 14 of RHOBH is still airing. Throughout the season, fans have followed Richards’ journey amid her separation from Umansky. This included dealing with paparazzi photos of him kissing another woman.
Dorit Kemsley’s separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley has also been a focal point of the season. She alleged he had a drinking problem which caused issues between them.
Aside from romantic relationships falling apart, Sutton has been feuding with Dorit. In a recent episode, she clapped back at Dorit, claiming her “wallet” is bigger than Dorit’s.
“In the moment, don’t regret it,” Sutton said of the ordeal on the February 25 RHOBH: After Show. “I was mad. I reacted in a very aggressive way with the lowest insult that I could come up with in my brain.”
“[But] I don’t think anything hurts Dorit because I don’t think she listens,” Sutton added.