Kyle Richards 'Walked Off' Set of 'RHOBH' Season 14 Reunion After Women Brought Up Mauricio Umansky Drama, Insider Claims: 'She Was Crying'

On March 3, Andy Cohen talked about what went down at the reunion on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live.”

“Friday was the Beverly Hills Housewives reunion, which for some reason I think I thought it was going to be good, but my expectations were relatively low,” he said. “It was very good.”

“It will be three parts,” he added. “We shot until 9 at night, and this is going to be a quite satisfying reunion for people.”

On the day the reunion taped, Cohen took to his Instagram Story to share he gave the reunion 5 diamonds, noting there’s “something for everyone.”