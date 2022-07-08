'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke 'Heartbroken' Over Split With Girlfriend Victoria Brito

It’s over!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has called it quits with her girlfriend of roughly nine months, Victoria Brito, TMZ first reported on Friday, July 8.

“I am feeling all the things — heartbroken and sad, but I’m still sober, and that’s what matters,” the star told Page Six, adding that “whenever it feels like the world is crashing and ‘What now?!,’ I turn to my sobriety.”

While the star stayed tight-lipped surrounding the exact reason for their split, an anonymous insider told the publication that distance and conflicting work schedules played a role in the demise of their romance.

“Long-distance relationships are hard, and that was no exception with Braunwyn and Victoria,” the source explained. “While they spent a lot of time in New York, they both had to travel for work a lot. Most recently, Vic had to travel quite a bit internationally, and the distance created communication strains in their relationship.”