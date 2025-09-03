or
RHOC's Meghan King Allegedly Enters Ex Jim Edmonds’ Home, Prompting His Wife Kortnie to Call Cops

Photo of Jim Edmonds, Kortnie Edmonds and Meghan King
Source: @jimedmonds/Instagram; MEGA

Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King allegedly entered ex Jim Edmonds’ home without permission, prompting his wife, Kortnie Edmonds, to call the cops.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Meghan King allegedly entered her ex Jim Edmonds’ home without permission, prompting his wife, Kortnie Edmonds, to alert the police.

The Frontenac Police Department responded to an incident at Jim’s Missouri home on May 1, according to reports obtained by a news outlet. Kortnie, 40, called the authorities and was listed as the “victim,” while Meghan, also 40, was referred to as the “subject” in police paperwork. Jim, 55, was noted as an “additional party.”

The report detailed that officers were called to the home after Meghan returned “to the residence several times throughout the day and was currently on scene causing a disturbance.”

Meghan King Allegedly Entered Ex Jim Edmonds' Home Without Permission

Photo of Meghan King was married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2017.
Source: MEGA

Meghan King was married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2017.

Officers pulled over Meghan’s Jeep after they were notified that she was leaving the scene. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum told police she was visiting her ex’s home to drop off clothes for their daughter.

“Meghan advised she had contacted her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, earlier in the day to arrange the clothing drop off,” according to the report. “Meghan contacted Jim’s current wife, Kortnie Edmonds.”

Meghan King Stopped by to Drop Off Dress

Photo of Jim Edmonds married Kortnie Edmonds in September 2022.
Source: @jimedmonds/Instagram

Jim Edmonds married Kortnie Edmonds in September 2022.

Meghan and Jim welcomed three children – an 8-year-old daughter and 7-year-old twins – during their nearly 7-year marriage. The pair split in October 2019, but didn’t finalize their divorce deal until two years later. Jim married his current wife in September 2022.

According to Kortnie, Meghan showed up at their home around 5 p.m., ringing the “doorbell multiple times” upon her arrival. Kortnie then walked to the door to collect her step-daughter’s clothing that Meghan was supposed to “leave at the doorstep.”

Meghan King

Meghan King Allegedly Refused to Leave

Photo of Meghan allegedly refused to hand the dress over to Kortnie Edmonds.
Source: @jimedmonds/Instagram

Meghan allegedly refused to hand the dress over to Kortnie Edmonds.

“Meghan refused to hand Kortnie the dress and ‘pulled away and asked to speak to’ [her daughter]. Kortnie told Meghan that [her daughter] wasn’t home and she was at a baseball game with Jim,” the report noted. This allegedly upset Meghan, and when Kortnie walked back towards her office, she noticed Meghan had entered her home and was standing “approximately 5 feet from the doorway.”

Kortnie reacted by telling Meghan to “get out of my house.”

“Meghan slowly walked back outside the residence, but wedged her foot in the door briefly so Kortnie couldn’t shut the door completely. After Meghan moved her foot, Kortnie closed the door,” Kortnie recounted, per the police report.

Kortnie allegedly didn’t want to press charges but later “called the police department to state she did want to press charges for harassment.” Jim arrived at the scene and told officers he was in possession of surveillance footage of the encounter.

Meghan King's Version Differs From Kortnie Edmonds'

Photo of The Bravo star has a different version of events.
Source: MEGA

The Bravo star has a different version of events.

A source close to the Bravo star told the outlet that Meghan was on her way to an art event in St. Louis when Jim — who was not home — called her to about their daughter’s communion dress. Meghan agreed to drop it off and told Jim she wanted to speak with their daughter when she arrived.

The source explained that Kortnie was “visibly upset” to see Meghan and told her to leave immediately. Meghan refused to leave as she needed to speak to her daughter, which led to Kortnie calling the police.

“It was shocking to her that it happened in the first place,” the source said of Meghan's reaction. “She is over this back and forth. She thinks it’s ridiculous. It was a very simple interaction that didn’t need police. Meghan is unfazed because she doesn’t want to escalate conflict. She just wants to take care of her family in peace.”

