OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan King
OK LogoNEWS

Meghan King Hits Back at Ex Jim Edmonds After He Slams Her for Wearing 'F*** You' Shirt in Front of Their Young Kids

meghan king hits back ex jim edmonds he slams inappropriate shirt kids
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 28 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

You can't rain on Meghan King's parade!

Th other day, the reality star picked up her kids from school while wearing a Budwieser sweater plastered with the phrase 'F*** you, f*** that, f*** this' — and though she thought the shirt was funny, ex-husband Jim Edmonds was outraged.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan king hits back ex jim edmonds he slams inappropriate shirt kids
Source: @meghanking/instagram

"Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school," a rep for the former MLB player, 52, told a publication. "You would think common sense would kick in at some point."

The blonde beauty, 38, hit back by telling another outlet, "None of our kids can read, but I doubt Jim knows that."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan king hits back ex jim edmonds he slams inappropriate shirt kids
Source: @jimedmonds15/instagram

The exes' relationship has been anything but cordial in the wake of their split, as they've each aired out grievances against the other when it comes to sharing custody of their children, daughter Aspen, 6, and 4-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes.

Last month, the athlete requested a change to their arrangement, claiming their current plan is "impractical and unworkable." He believes tweaking the schedule will benefit the kids and both of the adults.

MORE ON:
Meghan King
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

He also said the mom-of-three was purposely trying to keep the kids away from him, and he didn't like that when she was traveling on days she had custody, she hired babysitters instead of handing the tots to Edmonds, who also has five more children from previous relationships.

"Jim and [wife] Kortnie [O'Connor] believe Meghan is unstable, unfit, unwilling to co-parent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe," his rep stated. "In addition, they feel Meghan is intentionally creating obstacles in an effort to put distance between them and the children."

meghan king hits back ex jim edmonds he slams inappropriate shirt kids
Source: mega

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum responded by insisting she's "been the primary parent and single mother of my children with zero issues except for the ones in which Jim causes."

"His salacious claims are unfounded and will be found so in court," noted the star. "My children have always been and always will be my top priority."

Us Weekly obtained Edmonds and King's statement about her shirt.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.