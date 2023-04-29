Meghan King Hits Back at Ex Jim Edmonds After He Slams Her for Wearing 'F*** You' Shirt in Front of Their Young Kids
You can't rain on Meghan King's parade!
Th other day, the reality star picked up her kids from school while wearing a Budwieser sweater plastered with the phrase 'F*** you, f*** that, f*** this' — and though she thought the shirt was funny, ex-husband Jim Edmonds was outraged.
"Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school," a rep for the former MLB player, 52, told a publication. "You would think common sense would kick in at some point."
The blonde beauty, 38, hit back by telling another outlet, "None of our kids can read, but I doubt Jim knows that."
The exes' relationship has been anything but cordial in the wake of their split, as they've each aired out grievances against the other when it comes to sharing custody of their children, daughter Aspen, 6, and 4-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes.
Last month, the athlete requested a change to their arrangement, claiming their current plan is "impractical and unworkable." He believes tweaking the schedule will benefit the kids and both of the adults.
He also said the mom-of-three was purposely trying to keep the kids away from him, and he didn't like that when she was traveling on days she had custody, she hired babysitters instead of handing the tots to Edmonds, who also has five more children from previous relationships.
"Jim and [wife] Kortnie [O'Connor] believe Meghan is unstable, unfit, unwilling to co-parent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe," his rep stated. "In addition, they feel Meghan is intentionally creating obstacles in an effort to put distance between them and the children."
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum responded by insisting she's "been the primary parent and single mother of my children with zero issues except for the ones in which Jim causes."
"His salacious claims are unfounded and will be found so in court," noted the star. "My children have always been and always will be my top priority."
