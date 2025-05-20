or
'RHONJ' Season 15 Rumor Debunked: Casting Is Still Incomplete as Show Remains 'in Limbo,' Source Says

RHONJ Season 14 cast
Source: Bravo

A rumor claiming 'RHONJ' Season 15 casting was close to complete is not true, acccording to an insider.

By:

May 20 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

After a rumor spread that Real Housewives of New Jersey is almost done casting for Season 15, an insider confirmed what's really going on behind-the-scenes.

Inside the Rumor

Source: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

A rumor regarding 'RHONJ' Season 15 casting popped up on an Instagram account.

According to Instagram account @therealhousewiveszone, the cast for RHONJ Season 15 was “close to being locked in,” with the show set to return with three to four old cast members and three new people.

“Bravo have been keeping the latest casting news under wraps, but it’s closer to completion than people think,” the Instagram account claims an insider told a publication. “Atlanta has had a really great reaction to a mix of new and old cast members and that’s the direction they will be going in.”

While they confirmed Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were “gone,” from the series, they said three to four cast members are returning — but they have not been "decided" yet.

“Three new Housewives are confirmed and contracts have gone out, but Bravo are still deciding on who will join them,” the insider elaborated. “The newbies have been test filming and production are excited to see them mix in with returning cast members. An announcement will be coming within weeks. Margaret [Josephs] is begging to return.”

'No Truth'

Composite photo of Danielle Cabral and Rachel Duda
Source: Bravo

A rumor claimed Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda are not returning to 'RHONJ.'

A source close to production exclusively dished to OK! there is “no truth to any rumors a RHONJ cast is close to [being] finalized.”

“There has been zero movement with the show and, as of now, Bravo seems focused on their returning and new shows, including The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. In fact, Andy Cohen’s even compared it to RHONJ, almost setting the stage for it to be its replacement as long as the ratings come in.”

MORE ON:
RHONJ

The Show Is 'In Limbo'

Photo of Margaret Josephs
Source: Bravo

A source alleged Margaret Josephs is 'begging to return' to 'RHONJ.'

The insider noted this leaves fans of RHONJ and the cast “sadly... still in limbo.” “There just simply isn’t any news there, and any other reports to the contrary, unfortunately, aren’t factual at this time,” they concluded. “ It’s likely just some of the women who were on the show putting that info out in hopes Bravo takes heed of the interest and makes a move.”

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

An insider dished there has been 'zero movement' on casting for 'RHONJ' Season 15.

While Bravo does not comment on casting, they did make it clear at the end of Season 14, Bravo made it clear there will be changes moving forward. It remains unknown who — if any — of the original women will be brought back to the show at this point.

