'RHONJ' Season 15 Rumor Debunked: Casting Is Still Incomplete as Show Remains 'in Limbo,' Source Says

According to Instagram account @therealhousewiveszone, the cast for RHONJ Season 15 was “close to being locked in,” with the show set to return with three to four old cast members and three new people.

“Bravo have been keeping the latest casting news under wraps, but it’s closer to completion than people think,” the Instagram account claims an insider told a publication. “Atlanta has had a really great reaction to a mix of new and old cast members and that’s the direction they will be going in.”

While they confirmed Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were “gone,” from the series, they said three to four cast members are returning — but they have not been "decided" yet.

“Three new Housewives are confirmed and contracts have gone out, but Bravo are still deciding on who will join them,” the insider elaborated. “The newbies have been test filming and production are excited to see them mix in with returning cast members. An announcement will be coming within weeks. Margaret [Josephs] is begging to return.”