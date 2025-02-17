'RHONJ' Season 15 Cast Revealed! Find Out Who Is Retained by Bravo — and Who Was Fired

Three Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been retained by the network and, now, OK! can exclusively confirm who they are.

“Bravo found her husband difficult to deal with behind the scenes and didn’t feel it was worth the headache,” they noted.

“The three women Bravo has kept engaged are Melissa Gorga , Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania ,” the insider spilled. “The other women — Margaret Josephs , Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects.” Rumors previously circulated that Fuda was a “strong contender" to return, but her husband stood in the way.

As far as Gorga, the source noted the decision to keep her may be “shocking,” but “Bravo loves the dynamic her husband brings to the show." “They find him funny and think viewers enjoy watching him do shots and interact with the other men,” they added. “This isn’t something they wanted to let go of just yet.”

While no official decisions have been made on RHONJ, the insider explained what they believe will happen with the three women.

“As far as where the women will wind up at this point, it’s looking likely RHONJ will be led by Melissa and Dolores, and Teresa will be given a spin-off,” they stated. “While fans still want to likely see both Melissa and Teresa on RHONJ, there just isn’t a world where that has any chance of happening due to where things stood last season and continue to stand today.”