'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Matthew Byars Dies by Suicide at Age 37 as Melissa Gorga, Karen Huger and More Pay Tribute

'RHOP' star Matthew Byars died by suicide at age 37 years old.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars died by suicide at age 37, the Maryland's Chief Office of the Medical Examiner.

"He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide," the statement read.

The star died by suicide at age 37.

Byars appeared on the Bravo reality series during Season 3 as a close friend and supporter of Karen Hugar.

Melissa Gorga paid tribute to the late star.

Melissa Gorga, who is part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, paid tribute to the late star.

"Matt-Why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt . Because earlier this week you didn't tell me.I know life was tough- I know-Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of 'ON DISPLAY'- you and I- WE ARE LOYAL.They don't make them like us.I wish I could have saved you.Thank you for the memories 💔Go fly- Go make them laugh," she captioned a photo montage of them together.

Many Bravo stars chimed in after the TV personality died.

Some of Gorga's castmates sent her well-wishes, including Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania.

"So heartbroken and devastated, I can’t believe this is true. We were together the last two weeks. Matty B the sweetest soul forever in our hearts we love you 🙏💔🕊️," Josephs said in the comments section.

"We all loved him very much sorry for your loss i know how close u were 💔mat we will miss u rest in peace my friend," Catania added.

The TV personality appeared on Season 3 'RHOP.'

Rachel Fuda added, "Such a deep loss. So sorry Melis. May he rest in peace and never be forgotten ❤️."

Cynthia Bailey wrote her own post about Byars.

"so deeply saddened by the news of my longtime friend @officialmattbyars passing yesterday.thank you Matt for all the beautiful memories.way too many to share.i will never forget the laughter & love we shared.i will miss you my friend.stay in the light.i love you.🤍sending my most heartfelt condolences to the family & friends.just know that he was so loved by many.🕊️🕊️🕊️," she penned.

Huger previously told The Daily Dish that she and Byars "worke[d] together."

“Matt is not my PR, but I would say that Matt is in a line of my agent, my booking person, and it works for me," Huger added.

