'RHOSLC' Star Britani Bateman Accused of Stealing $100K From Ailing Ex-Mother-in-Law
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City friend Britani Bateman is being sued by her ex-mother-in-law for $100,000. According to court documents obtained by a publication, Sanda Underwood, the mother of Bateman’s ex-husband John Scott Underwood, alleges Britani used the money — which was put into a family trust — for “her own personal benefit” and never paid it back.
“Britani willfully, maliciously and through intentionally fraudulent conduct, also converted Plaintiff’s funds and now refuses to repay the funds,” the court paperwork notes, insisting Britani “has been unjustly enriched.”
'Return the Money'
In March, Sandra’s lawyer sent Britani a note asking her to return the funds, but Sandra said in the filing, which was entered on May 6, she had “to date not yet received the return of my money.” Sandra further detailed how the situation came to be, explaining she got $338,889.31 after selling her home. After that, “at the urging of Britani,” she put $100,000 into the trust with the caveat she could “request it to be withdrawn at any time” and it would be “returned without any objection.”
“As Britani knows, Sandra is in her 80s and as she has aged, her cost of living has gone up mostly because of health issues which most elderly people experience,” the letter, which was sent to Britani, noted.
Sandra Has 'Limited Income'
In the complaint, attorneys shared Sandra’s “limited income,” which is approximately $1,600, is “not sufficient” to cover her bills.
She is asking Britani “out of simple decency and morality” to give her the $100,000 “plus interest at the statutory rate prescribed by law.”
She also requested that her legal fees are covered.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Britani's Divorce
While Britani and John finalized their divorce in 2023, she sued him two days later for $2.5 million, according to a media outlet, citing “severe emotional distress” she allegedly suffered during her marriage. She noted in the complaint he was “very controlling and abusive” toward her and that he insisted she have “s-- with him multiple times a day.”
'A Major Fight'
As OK! previously reported, Britani was allegedly involved in a "major fight" with Meredith Marks while taping Season 6 of RHOSLC.
An insider shared the alleged altercation occurred “on the way home from the cast trip in Barbados” and, from what witnesses saw, “there were some really bad words thrown around that could potentially be character-damaging.”
They noted the argument was “pretty brutal and featured a lot of screaming.”