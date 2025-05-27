'RHOSLC' Star Britani Bateman Accused of Stealing $100K From Ailing Ex-Mother-in-Law

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City friend Britani Bateman is being sued by her ex-mother-in-law for $100,000. According to court documents obtained by a publication, Sanda Underwood , the mother of Bateman’s ex-husband John Scott Underwood, alleges Britani used the money — which was put into a family trust — for “her own personal benefit” and never paid it back.

In March, Sandra’s lawyer sent Britani a note asking her to return the funds, but Sandra said in the filing, which was entered on May 6, she had “to date not yet received the return of my money.” Sandra further detailed how the situation came to be, explaining she got $338,889.31 after selling her home. After that, “at the urging of Britani,” she put $100,000 into the trust with the caveat she could “request it to be withdrawn at any time” and it would be “returned without any objection.”

“As Britani knows, Sandra is in her 80s and as she has aged, her cost of living has gone up mostly because of health issues which most elderly people experience,” the letter, which was sent to Britani, noted.