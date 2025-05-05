'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Denies Suspension From Show as Source Confirms 'Major Fight' Went Down
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks finally addressed rumors about the latest season of the Bravo show.
“I was not suspended and have never been physically violent in my life,” the reality starlet wrote on her Instagram Story. “Please stop fostering these lies started by…. Some people work overtime with their smear campaigns ❤️.”
According to a source who spoke to OK!, Marks was allegedly involved in a "major fight" with RHOSLC friend Britani Batemen, along with another full-time cast member, which led to the rumors of her being suspended.
"No one heard/ever said there was going to be such a dire consequence for what she was involved in," the insider claimed. "There was a fight that occurred, though.”
The source revealed the alleged altercation occurred “on the way home from the cast trip in Barbados” and, from what people witnessed, “there were some really bad words thrown around that could potentially be character-damaging.” “This is likely where the chatter surrounding Meredith being disciplined came from,” they elaborated, “even though it wasn't true, however, the argument was pretty brutal and featured a lot of screaming."
"The show this season is becoming so dark, and ultimately, viewers will have to decide if that's something they like,” the insider concluded.
Aside from this drama, a source previously told OK! about another incident that occurred on the cast trip.
“The cast is taping their trip in the Caribbean,” an insider stated in April.
According to the source, “Bronwyn Newport showed up late to the cast trip due to all of the heat she’s been receiving around her alleged identity theft.”
YouTube vlogger Dana Bowling, who hosts “Daily Dose of Dana,” covered the alleged incident that recently surfaced.
Bowling, who noted she’s “not sure if it’s true,” revealed @bravo_boo on Instagram posted, “Bronwyn from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — otherwise known as Bronwyn Alison Newport Bradley — apparently she goes by both Bradley and Newport — charged with identity theft and grand theft in 2021. Both are felony charges.”
She said the Instagram account was searching for a mug shot for the alleged incident, which took place in San Francisco, but hasn’t found one.
“I have no idea if this is true or not,” Bowling shared, “but when I messaged someone that I know who is also kind of deep diving a lot of this Bronwyn stuff, I did say, ‘Hey, did you hear about this?’”
She said they responded saying no, but they were DM’d about “fraud charges in 2018 that resulted in her being fired from her finance job.”
While Bowling said she liked her on the show initially, she eventually started to see something about Newport that “just seemed fake.”
“There’s just something about Bronwyn that just always feels incredibly disingenuous to me,” Bowling added. “It always came off very fake to me and I couldn’t compute it.”
She stated she’s also seeing “other lawsuits and other charges” related to Newport that she’s unsure if “they’re true or not.”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s sixth season is currently in production.