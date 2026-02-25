'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby's Son Robert Jr. Dead at 23, Police Investigating Possible Overdose

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby has heartbreakingly lost her son, Robert Cosby Jr., at age 23. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's only child devastatingly died on Monday, February 23, in Utah. While his cause of death has not been confirmed at time of press, police responded to a possible overdose and launched an investigation into his death upon arrival, according to TMZ. Cosby confirmed the tragedy in a statement to the news outlet, writing: "Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mary_m_cosby/Instagram Police reportedly responded to a possible overdose before Robert Cosby Jr. was pronounced dead.

"Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow," the Bravo star continued. Salt Lake City cops said they were dispatched for a "full arrest/medical emergency" involving a 23-year-old male. Fire fighters and paramedics were also called to the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Cosby Jr. Died Weeks After Prison Release

Source: Bravo Robert Cosby Jr. was Mary Cosby's only child.

Cosby Jr. died just weeks after he was released from prison following a September 2025 arrest in Utah for numerous alleged crimes. He ultimately pleaded guilty in November 2025 to assault, trespassing and violating a protective order, among additional charges — which all involved his ex-wife and her father. That same month, Cosby Jr.'s ex-wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filed for divorce.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @illboybubs/Instagram Robert Cosby Jr. was released from prison on February 3.

Despite asking to be released sooner, the court ordered him to remain behind bars until his February sentencing. Cosby Jr. revealed his release from prison via Instagram, declaring he was “back” after spending some time in police custody. His lawyer Clayton Simms later confirmed his February 3 release from prison in a statement to People. According to court documents, Cosby Jr. was ordered to serve 36 months of probation and complete 75 hours of community service. The reality television personality's son endured years of struggles with substance abuse and trouble with the law in the years leading up to his sad death. Years prior to his passing, Cosby’s only child was also arrested for a DUI in 2022, which he pleaded guilty to. At the time, police also accused him of not having a license and disobeying traffic laws.

Mary Cosby Had 'Hard' Time Navigating Son's Struggles

Source: Bravo Mary Cosby has been candid about her son's substance abuse struggles.