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'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Files for Divorce From Justin After 16 Years of Marriage

image of Whitney Rose files plea for divorce from husband Justin Taylor over 16 years after marriage
Source: MEGA; @WHITNEY ROSE/INSTAGRAM

The two are over.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

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Whitney Rose, one of the most prominent faces on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, filed for divorce from her husband, Justin Rose, after more than 16 years together.

The starlet submitted the paperwork in the Third District Court, Salt Lake Department, on Tuesday, October 6, just hours before she attended an event in NYC.

Whitney's decision to begin the official process of her separation from Justin doesn't come as a surprise given past incidents.

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Whitney and Justin Rose Have Been Living Separately for Months

image of Whitney and Justin Rose were married for nearly 17 years.
Source: @WHITNEY ROSE/INSTAGRAM

Whitney and Justin Rose were married for nearly 17 years.

The rift between Whitney and Justin began deepening over the past few years. During a recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Whitney opened up to Justin about the difficult period in their marriage, admitting she was “in pain” after their relationship became “really rough” in 2025. She also revealed that she turned to alcohol as a way to cope with the issues they were facing.

Things didn't get any better, as a few insiders revealed in July that the two were living separately. "They are never together, even when they’re in the same place, like the gym," they dished.

Whitney confirmed that she and Justin “share two places,” an apartment and a home, and they “rotate between the two” to better help their kids feel at ease amid the split.

“The kids stay in our primary home, so their routine doesn’t change, their life doesn’t change,” Whitney added. “They have their bedrooms, they have their friends. My house is the hub for all the friends, so their life hasn’t changed.”

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Business-Related Disputes Erupted

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image of Whitney and Justin Rose in complementing outfits
Source: @WHITNEY ROSE/INSTAGRAM

Whitney and Justin Rose in complementing outfits

Whitney and Justin, who share two kids: Bobbie and Brooks, tied the knot in 2009, but things started going downhill when they couldn't see eye to eye on certain issues.

In a recent admission, she said, "Disagreeing and arguing about the business snowballed into arguing about everything," leaving her longing for "space away from Justin."

The Roses' Financial Stress Contributed to Whitney and Justin's Separation

image of Whitney and Justin Rose share two kids: Brooks and Bobbie
Source: @WHITNEY ROSE/INSTAGRAM

Whitney and Justin Rose share two kids: Brooks and Bobbie

For now, the former flames are "taking it day by day."

“We’re focused on the kids and the business and just putting a pause on our marriage,” she shared.

Heather Gay also weighed in on the news.

“I was surprised, I really was,” she stated on the Wednesday, October 7, edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I really thought it was a chapter of estrangement, but I was surprised.”

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