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'RHOSLC' Stars Whitney and Justin Rose Are 'Living Separate Lives' Amid Marriage Trouble

Photo of Whitney Rose and Justin Rose
Source: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

Whitney Rose and Justin Rose reportedly faced fresh split speculation after insiders claimed the longtime couple had been living separate lives.

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July 22 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

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The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, are reportedly facing serious trouble in their marriage after more than 16 years together.

Multiple sources told Page Six that the pair may already be "living separate lives."

Another source alleged, "They are never together, even when they're in the same place, like the gym."

Whitney, 39, and Justin, 58, married in November 2009 and share two children, daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13. Justin is also father to three sons from his first marriage.

Despite the claims, neither Whitney nor Justin has publicly addressed the latest speculation surrounding their relationship.

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Whitney Rose and Justin Rose Reportedly Struggled Behind the Scenes

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Image of Whitney Rose and Justin Rose reportedly struggled with ongoing marriage issues as multiple insiders claimed the couple had been living apart.
Source: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

Whitney Rose and Justin Rose reportedly struggled with ongoing marriage issues as multiple insiders claimed the couple had been living apart.

According to the report, the couple had privately shared frustrations about their marriage with people close to them.

One insider claimed they were "existing" as a couple "for the sake of the kids."

"This show is so bad on relationships," the source alleged.

The rumors surfaced months after Whitney reflected on their marriage in a heartfelt anniversary tribute Instagram post shared on November 22, 2025.

At the time, she acknowledged they had "been through" many challenges together and said they had loved each other "every step of the way."

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Image of Whitney Rose reflected on a difficult moment in her marriage during Season 4 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'
Source: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

Whitney Rose reflected on a difficult moment in her marriage during Season 4 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'

More recently, Justin was absent from Whitney's July 21 Instagram photo, a carousel documenting her summer.

She wrote, "This summer I have been enjoying the simple things that bring my life the deepest sense of happiness and joy."

A source also claimed Whitney spent very little time at the couple's shared home before filming for Season 7 began in late February.

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Financial Challenges Allegedly Added Pressure

Image of Whitney Rose claimed her husbands former employer ended his employment following Whitney Rose's rise as a reality TV personality.
Source: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

Whitney Rose claimed her husbands former employer ended his employment following Whitney Rose's rise as a reality TV personality.

Insiders also pointed to financial stress as another factor that allegedly strained the marriage.

Justin lost his executive position at LifeVantage Corporation in March 2022, one month after the couple's intimate "Love Is Art" scene aired during Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

According to Justin, his former company executives told him they could no longer continue his employment because of Whitney's role as a public figure.

Whitney has also previously acknowledged, as per US Weekly, that his year without work changed their household and relationship.

"It was our anniversary. I just asked, 'Do you still wanna do this?' He was like, 'Do you?' I was like, 'I don't know,'" she told costar Angie Katsanevas.

Whitney Rose Previously Faced Business Setbacks and Divorce Rumors

Image of Whitney Rose previously opened up about the financial setbacks tied to her company, Wild Rose Beauty.
Source: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

Whitney Rose previously opened up about the financial setbacks tied to her company Wild Rose Beauty, said the failed business deeply affected

Whitney has also been candid on the Bravo series about the financial difficulties her businesses face.

In 2021, she invested heavily in rebranding her skincare company as Wild Rose Beauty before later merging it with Sōl People. She later revealed the venture resulted in losses of more than half a million dollars.

"I have a business that failed. That's it," she told her castmates during Season 6.

She added, "And now we have nothing."

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