RHOSLC's Angie Katsanevas Says Season 7 Will Be 'Emotional, Honest and Transformative': 'A Lot More Personal Stories'

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Angie Katsanevas believes Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City could feel different compared to the last one. "I think there's going to be a lot more personal stories shared from all the women," the star, 52, exclusively tells OK! about the Bravo series, which premieres its latest season on Wednesday, September 16, adding that the three words that come to mind when she thinks about Season 7 are “emotional, honest and transformative.”

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Source: Koury Angelo : Bravo Angie Katsanevas is returning for Season 7 of 'RHOSLC.'

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"There are a lot of changes happening personally for all of us, so I think that will surprise viewers the most," the TV personality, who separated from her husband, Shawn Trujillo, in July after 27 years of marriage, adds.

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This season, the brunette beauty says things changed, especially when conflict came up. However, she got even closer with her pal Heather Gay. "We grew to be so strong in our friendship this season. We've always been great friends, but I never knew how deep our friendship would get and how much I needed her," she points out.

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Source: @ANGIEKATSANEVAS/INSTAGRAM A new 'friend of' is joining the group this season.

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Additionally, a new “friend of” is joining the group this season, bringing a fresh "dynamic" that’s sure to shake things up. "She definitely has her own vibe — she rides a Harley, does her own thing. She brings something new to the group," the businesswoman says. "Anytime you add a new personality into an established group, it shifts the dynamic — new energy, new opinions, new perspectives. It's always an adjustment, but that's part of what keeps things interesting."

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Source: @ANGIEKATSANEVAS/INSTAGRAM The starlet said she got closer with Heather Gay this season.

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RHOSLC, which premiered in November 2020 on Bravo, has become a favorite in the Bravo universe. The cast features returning housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Gay, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport and Whitney Rose as they follow their personal lives around Salt Lake City.

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"I think this cast works so well because all the women are strong — they're not afraid to have an opinion or stand up for themselves. Everyone brings something different, whether it's their fashion, their personality, or their story," Katsanevas says of why the show is so beloved. "What's also really interesting is how many different religions are represented — Evangelical, Mormon, Jewish, Orthodox — all with very different beliefs, but all of us are women of faith. That's pretty rare to see in one cast." "Every woman is also a mother, so we have that in common, even though we're all so different otherwise. Everyone is witty, confident, and funny in their own way, and that honesty naturally creates conflict and conversation — nobody's afraid to go up against each other or call someone out when they've been hurt," she adds.

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Despite the drama, Katsanevas is happy with where she's landed. "At this stage in my life, I feel like I have all the friendships I need. I'm always open to new friendships, though, so when inviting new friends into my life, I look for loyalty, integrity, and just a good quality person who contributes to my life in a positive way. Because I want to give all that back, of course," she says.

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Source: @ANGIEKATSANEVAS/INSTAGRAM The Bravo starlet is 'always open' to new friendships.

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She continues: "I think you learn to set your standards higher because we're all so busy and we all have enough friends, so if you're going to let someone new into your space, you want them to add real value to your life. That mutual exchange is very important."