How Property Investor Richard Garcia Achieved A $10M Portfolio

The wealthy and successful do not always come from the richest families; they are ordinary people who recognize opportunity and leverage it to get ahead in life. Richard Garcia is one of these ordinary people. At 33, Garcia is a savvy business owner and author of the bestselling book, The Seven Steps to Wealth Creation through Real Estate Investing. Garcia is also the founder and CEO of Wealty.io. What’s more impressive is that Garcia achieved a $10M portfolio before 30 while still working a 9–5 corporate job, and that didn’t come from rich parents or winning the lottery. What did he do? Here are three things he swears by.

Hard work and relentless dedication to excellence is the first thing that changed Garcia’s life for good. After graduating high school, Garcia left Miami and went to Tallahassee to further his studies at the Tallahassee Community College. While studying, he became a teller at the Bank of America from 2008–2012 and became immersed in corporate culture. At 19, he was promoted to a sales specialist and then a personal banker until he was selected as a top senior personal banker. This was followed by being promoted to work for Merrill Lynch, where he worked for a year and a half as a client advisor to 70 clients with $50M to $1B in assets. Garcia then moved on to high-frequency trading in 2014, where he mastered his trading skills.