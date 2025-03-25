BREAKING NEWS Richard Simmons' Family Sues Longtime Housekeeper Over Alleged $1 Million in Missing Jewelry Source: mega Richard Simmons' family is suing his longtime housekeeper Teresa Muro over alleged missing property.

Richard Simmons' family is suing his longtime housekeeper Teresa Muro over alleged missing property, which includes $1 million worth of jewelry, private notes and a computer.

Source: MEGA Richard Simmons died in July 2024.

The fitness guru's brother Leonard Simmons, who was appointed by Richard to serve as coadministrator of his estate with Teresa, filed a petition against her, claiming she took the property without permission. For her part, Teresa has denied taking anything Richard, who died on July 13, 2024, didn't give her. She also filed a petition against Leonard over Richard's estate, claiming she was tricked by him into signing the paperwork that gave up her right to serve as coadministrator of the Hollywood star's estate.

However, he denied the claim and said she was aware of what she was doing during their meeting. In Leonard's new petition, he claimed Teresa would stay at Richard's home when she was working and had a “single bedroom and bath next to the kitchen.”

Source: MEGA The fitness guru's family claims the housekeeper stole items from them.

Though she had her own condo nearby, she still stayed over his home, even when not working. “While his brother was alive, [Leonard] and his wife trusted that [Teresa] would act in [Richard’s] best interests. Following [Richard’s] death, that trust has been grievously betrayed,” the petition reads. Leonardo claimed Teresa refused to leave Richard's home “so that it could be sold, staying there, rent-free, for two-and-a-half months.”

“She only left after [Leonard] made it clear that he would evict her if she did not leave. Then, when she did leave, [Leonard] learned that a substantial amount of [Richard’s] property – now property of the estate and [Richard’s] trust – was missing," the petition states. “This includes over $1 million dollars of Decedent’s jewelry, the lyrics that Decedent had written for a musical he was working on, his computer, his signature workout clothes and collectible dolls and other fine art."

Source: MEGA Richard Simmons' family is suing his longtime housekeeper.

Leonard also claimed she took other items, including Richard's computer, collectible dolls and more. The jewelry in question includes: a Cartier 18K panther style watch worth $33,000, an oval Cartier watch worth $47,000, a diamond ring worth $187,000 and more. Leonard claimed Teresa showed them the jewelry after Richard's death, but several items were missing. Teresa claims Richard gave them these items on Thanksgiving in 2014.

For her part, Teresa said the jewelry in her possession was a gift from Richard. She said he gave her the items on Thanksgiving in 2014. “Richard came downstairs to the kitchen of the Residence with several pieces of jewelry and put them on the kitchen table. Richard placed a pink diamond ring on my finger and told me he was giving it to me. I was shocked but accepted this generous gift," she said in the filing. She continued, “Later that day, at around dinner time, Richard told me that he was giving me all the rest of the Gifted Jewelry on the kitchen table, saying that he would not wear it again and wanted me to have it. I thanked Richard for his generous gifts and took all the Gifted Jewelry that Richard gave me to my room where I kept it until I left the Residence on September 26, 2024.”

Source: MEGA There was no foul play involved in Richard Simmons' death.