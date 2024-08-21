OK Magazine
Richard Simmons's Death Ruled as 'Accidental,' Fitness Guru's Brother Heartbreakingly Confirms 1 Month After Star's Passing

Photo of Richard Simmons.
Source: MEGA

Richard Simmons' death was 'accidental.'

Aug. 21 2024, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Richard Simmons' cause of death has been confirmed roughly one month after he passed at age 76.

On Wednesday, August 21, Tom Estey, the Simmons family spokesperson, released a statement confirming the fitness guru's death was "accidental."

"This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office," the message obtained by a news publication revealed.

"The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed."

"The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss," the statement concluded.

Confirmation about Simmons' cause of death comes after the fitness star was pronounced dead inside of his home on Saturday, July 13, as OK! previously reported.

The police and fire department were called around 10 a.m. after his longtime housekeeper found Simmons unresponsive, law enforcement revealed at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department said "no foul play" had been suspected, however, his cause of death was originally deferred until further testing could be completed.

Source: OK!
