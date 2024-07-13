12 Richest Comedians in the World: From Jerry Seinfeld to Dan Aykroyd

Speaking during his appearance on 60 Minutes, Kevin Hart refused to tell Anderson Cooper if he was already a billionaire. He later turned serious and answered the host's question.

"I mean, hopefully, and even if I don't or if I'm not, I think the better side to what I've done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny, for other people in the business of entertainment, right? Not just being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business," Hart continued.

Celebrity Net Worth shows he has a net worth of $450 million, and most of his earnings come from his work as a comedian and actor. He starred in hit flicks like the Jumanji franchise, Central Intelligence, Fatherhood and Get Hard.