12 Richest Comedians in the World: From Jerry Seinfeld to Dan Aykroyd
Jerry Seinfeld
According to Bloomberg, Jerry Seinfeld has proven he is the king of comedy by having a whopping net worth of $1 billion. His hit sitcom, Seinfeld, played a huge role in reaching the jaw-dropping mark as it reportedly earned him $465 million and an additional $94 million when Netflix acquired its streaming rights.
He earned $100,000 for Season 1 of the sitcom before it increased to $1 million per episode by Season 9.
Byron Allen
Byron Allen follows Seinfeld on the list with a net worth of about $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The comedian debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and his performance on the show led him to score a regular role on Real People.
Over the past years, Allen has attempted to make several acquisitions, including an $8.5 billion offer to buy Tegna and a $10 billion offer to buy ABC.
Ellen DeGeneres
From delivering her stand-up comedy routines at small venues, Ellen DeGeneres became one of the highest-paid comedians in the world. She launched her sitcom, Ellen, in 1994 before debuting her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in 2003. The latter aired its last episode in May 2022 following the toxic workplace allegations.
Celebrity Net Worth shows DeGeneres's net worth at $500 million, while Forbes' 2023 article lists it at around $380 million.
Jay Leno
Jay Leno, who is best known for hosting The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009, has a net worth of $450 million. In addition to being a comedian, he is also an actor, producer and writer.
His real estate and car collection also take a massive part of his fortunes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his car collection is currently valued at $50 million.
Kevin Hart
Speaking during his appearance on 60 Minutes, Kevin Hart refused to tell Anderson Cooper if he was already a billionaire. He later turned serious and answered the host's question.
"I mean, hopefully, and even if I don't or if I'm not, I think the better side to what I've done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny, for other people in the business of entertainment, right? Not just being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business," Hart continued.
Celebrity Net Worth shows he has a net worth of $450 million, and most of his earnings come from his work as a comedian and actor. He starred in hit flicks like the Jumanji franchise, Central Intelligence, Fatherhood and Get Hard.
Adam Sandler
While Adam Sandler is famous for his work as an actor, the Happy Gilmore star has also established a career as a comedian.
He started his career as a cast member of Saturday Night Live and soon transitioned into film. However, Sandler did not abandon his comedic talent and chose to portray a funny persona in his movies over the years.
The 50 First Dates star, who has a net worth of $440 million, also works as a producer.
Bill Cosby
Embattled former comedian Bill Cosby is still one of the richest comedians despite his legal battles. The creator and star of The Cosby Show, who has also worked as an actor and spokesperson, has a net worth of $400 million.
David Letterman
Starting in the 1970s, David Letterman has made people laugh with his hilarious tirades, especially during his time as the host of Late Night with David Letterman. The comedian, who hosts Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, enjoys his $400 million net worth.
Letterman also earns from his real estate and other ventures, like the Rahal Letterman Racing.
Larry David
Larry David created his own path by launching Curb Your Enthusiasm, the show that has pushed his net worth to the $400 million mark. He shared his comedic prowess through writing working on Fridays and Saturday Night Live in the 1980s.
When Chris Wallace asked him about his fortunes during a CNN interview, David refused to give a definite answer.
Still, the public remained curious about his earnings.
"I don't have anything near what I'm reputed to have," David told Rolling Stone in 2011. "My wife got half of it, the whole thing is ridiculous, and yet people are obsessed with the fact that I've made millions of dollars from syndication. It comes down to, 'Jerry deserves it, he starred in it, you got lucky!'… It doesn't suit me, that's why, it's uncharacteristic for a person with my personality to have it, that's what's askew, right? Something's off, and I agree with you. I shouldn't! It's an anomaly!"
Johnny Carson
At the time of Johnny Carson's death, the beloved comedian and host reportedly had a net worth of $300 million.
Carson famously launched the careers of other richest comedians on the list, including Seinfeld, Letterman and Leno. In the 1970s, he became the highest-paid television personality.
Seth MacFarlane
Creative genius Seth MacFarlane has helmed several shows over the years: American Dad!, Family Guy, The Orville and The Cleveland Show. The earnings of his creations pushed his net worth to $300 million as of press time.
MacFarlane's writing gigs have made millions, as well.
Dan Aykroyd
Dan Aykroyd has been part of different shows and films.
He was part of Saturday Night Live's "Not Ready for Prime Time Players" while working on the show's recurring sketches. He also scored roles in different films and TV shows, including Tommy Boy, My Girl, The Great Outdoors, Trading Places and Dragnet.
The projects have helped Aykroyd have a $250 million net worth after being in the industry for several decades.