Rick Hendrix: Helping Artist & The Ever Evolving Music Industry
No industries are immune from changes brought along by new technologies, especially the music industry. For example, the advent of new technologies and digitalization removed the need for raw materials and moved distribution channels online. Even though this allowed musicians and producers to save some money, it also meant that many once-effective promotional methods in the music industry became obsolete.
Over the years, Rick Hendrix guided artists and the industry as they navigated cassettes from vinyl and 8-tracks in the 80s to CDs in the 90s, digital in the 2000s, and currently steering streaming rights and social platforms like TikTok and the metaverse. Rick Hendrix, the CEO of the Rick Hendrix Group of companies and longtime music executive, is one of those old-school giants. He stayed afloat during the high winds of change and even ushered as one of the first to see the value in digital footprints and internet impressions.
Raised in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina, Rick Hendrix became a part of the music industry back in the early 80s working with director Scott Calvert on projects for Mark Wahlberg's group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and promotions for Meatloaf and Queen. The teenager's love for music gave him enough edge to compete and secure a place among much older and more experienced colleagues.
I always feel blessed, even though it is not always an easy road. I was never willing to stop or give up. Over the years, Rick Hendrix worked with many superstars like Whitney Houston, U2, Elvis, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Garth Brooks, among others, and received numerous awards, including his latest from Whitney Houston Estate for helping the team reach sales of over 85 million sales.
The success Rick Hendrix was finding was during a time when the music industry was amid a revolution. The consistent changes evaporated most of the profits, and models labels and managers used to bring their artists to the consumers, and the old-school guys like RickHendrix had to pivot, helping artist and labels understand the new methods and streams of income that present themselves as music becomes more readily accessible to their fans and consumers.
As a self-made man, Rick Hendrix only saw the unlimited opportunity and quickly adapted to the newfound situation despite new technologies' hardships.
As the music industry began transitioning into the digital era, Rick Hendrix was already using the internet and radio to promote his art. He began paving the way from physical music purchases to digital impressions for the music and artists he believed in.
"I was not the first person to do many things in the music industry, but I was the first to do some things differently. That was the greatest challenge I had to overcome. People tend to resist change, and you need to be persistent to get your message through," says Rick Hendrix. "But it all boils down to how stubborn and passionate you are. I never set out to open the doors we opened by cross-marketing positive music genres with viral press campaigns. That was a byproduct as I set out to do what I felt was my calling.”
“One thing I learned over the years is that nothing is out of reach. But you can’t wait for it to come to you; you got to reach first,” he says. “Start with something you love and enjoy, find like-minded souls, and get away from obstacles. And if you can’t do what you love, help others do what they love. I couldn't sing, so I helped singers, I couldn't dance, so I helped dancers. There's always a way to find purpose in your vocation. When you do what you love, there is no challenge great enough that will ever stand in your way.”
Rick Hendrix is currently writing a children’s picture book for the Mayo Clinic on diversity and acceptance after his bestseller “Wear the Damn Mask” debut # 2 on Billboard/Bookscan in 2020, and is producing music with Fantasia, advising the label 19th & Grand Records, and just finished producing a short film called Rabbit Hole to release this year.