No industries are immune from changes brought along by new technologies, especially the music industry. For example, the advent of new technologies and digitalization removed the need for raw materials and moved distribution channels online. Even though this allowed musicians and producers to save some money, it also meant that many once-effective promotional methods in the music industry became obsolete.

Over the years, Rick Hendrix guided artists and the industry as they navigated cassettes from vinyl and 8-tracks in the 80s to CDs in the 90s, digital in the 2000s, and currently steering streaming rights and social platforms like TikTok and the metaverse. Rick Hendrix, the CEO of the Rick Hendrix Group of companies and longtime music executive, is one of those old-school giants. He stayed afloat during the high winds of change and even ushered as one of the first to see the value in digital footprints and internet impressions.