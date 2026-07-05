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'Suits' Star Rick Hoffman Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable New Look as He Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss and Hair Transformation: Photo

Composite photo of Rick Hoffman.
Source: @rickehoffman/Instagram; MEGA

Rick Hoffman showed off his impressively slimmed-down figure and fuller hair transformation via Instagram.

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July 5 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

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Rick Hoffman has fans doing a double take!

The Suits alum recently shocked his 1.3 million Instagram followers as he revealed his unrecognizable new look with a charming mirror selfie.

"#Circlingback," Hoffman captioned his June 26 Instagram post — which featured the 56-year-old flashing a smile as he looked straight ahead while standing in front of a black chair in an area equipped with a microwave and fridge.

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Image of The 'Suits' actor looked unrecognizable in his latest snapshot.
Source: @rickehoffman/Instagram

The 'Suits' actor looked unrecognizable in his latest snapshot.

White text written over the image read, "Been a min."

In the photo, Hoffman's drastic weight loss and hair transformation was put on full display, with the Pearson star swapping his signature shaved head for longer locks.

While Hoffman is most recognizable with a receding hairline or a more buzzed style, the television personality's brunette tresses were much thicker and slicked back on the sides.

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Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Before-and-after photos of Rick Hoffman's transformation dropped jaws.

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Image of Rick Hoffman shocked fans with his new look.
Source: @rickehoffman/Instagram

Rick Hoffman shocked fans with his new look.

It's unclear what Hoffman was doing when he snapped the mirror picture, which appeared to be taken in a trailer, though he was dressed in a white checkered shirt, gray pants and a black belt.

This isn't the first time Hoffman showed off his unrecognizable new look in recent weeks.

On June 3, the London Calling actor took to Instagram with a black-and-white photo of his grown-out hairstyle, taken inside of a bathroom alongside the caption: "It just goes to show..."

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'You Look 20 Years Younger'

Image of 'Didn't recognize him for a sec,' one fan admitted.
Source: MEGA

'Didn't recognize him for a sec,' one fan admitted.

Both unrecognizable images triggered widespread social media commentary, with many taking to the comments section of Hoffman's posts with their thoughts on his new hairstyle and impressive weight loss.

"Wow didn't recognize him for a sec," one fan confessed, as another admitted, "Rick look 20 years younger."

"You look 20 years younger Mr Hoffman," a third admirer echoed, while a fourth declared, "Great job. You look great."

John Stamos Jokes Rick Hoffman Is 'Wearing a Wig'

Image of 'What, that you’re wearing a wig?' John Stamos quipped in response to Rick Hoffman's Instagram caption.
Source: MEGA

'What, that you’re wearing a wig?' John Stamos quipped in response to Rick Hoffman's Instagram caption.

Meanwhile, a fifth fan asked, "May I ask your secret for weight loss? You look great!"

Someone else commented, "Hair looks great on u...hair transplant is impeccable," however, Hoffman has yet to confirm speculation surrounding his sudden hair growth.

Even John Stamos chimed in, reacting to Hoffman's "just goes to show" caption by comedically asking, "What, that you’re wearing a wig?"

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