Ricki Lake Makes 'Facelift' Confession After Losing 40 Pounds Without GLP-1s

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Ricki Lake is getting real about plastic surgery. The former talk-show host, 57, shared her skincare secret on the Monday, April 27, episode of the “On Par With Maury Povich” podcast. After she shed 40 pounds last year, she was left with a double chin. “I own my age, but I also went and had an amazing facelift last year," Lake said.

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Ricki Lake Shed 40 Pounds Without Drugs

Source: MEGA Ricki Lake detailed her diet and exercise plan during the podcast.

She continued, “I was 55. I had this extra chin hanging, and it really bothered me. I wasn't going to do anything about it, but then a friend of mine, a very close friend, the friend who does all the homework for you, she had an experience with this plastic surgeon, and I saw her eight days after her surgery. And she looked great." Lake confessed that she lost the 40 pounds through diet and exercise, without GLP-1 drugs. "Not that there's anything wrong with them," she said on the podcast. "I have to preface by saying there's nothing wrong with anybody doing whatever they want to do to their bodies."

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Ricki Lake Tracked Her Progress

Source: MEGA Ricki Lake 'felt amazing' after she lost 40 lbs., she told Maury Povich.

Husband Ross Burningham, whom she married in 2022, joined in. "I was 53 when I started this food plan, like keto, and intermittent fasting," Lake told the podcast. "Keto is mostly like very high protein, high fat, a lot of meat ... I was hiking every single morning, three miles every day. It became my meditation. And I did Pilates three to four days a week." She made diet and exercise her top priority. "I was just in a zone,” she told Povich. “I wore a glucose monitor for six months. I wore my watch. I wore an aura ring, and I just really learned about my body, and I lost 40 pounds. I felt amazing."

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Ricki Lake Opens Up About ‘Depressing’ Alopecia

Source: MEGA Ricki Lake is seen here in 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lake opened up about her experience with hair loss. "It was really like so debilitating and so depressing,” Lake said. “I'm not a depressed person. I've never dealt with any suicidal [thoughts] -- or anything. But in this case, I was struggling, and I was on camera, and I was super self-conscious, and I decided to just come clean about it."

Ricki Lake Swears Off Hair Coloring Due to Hair Loss

Source: MEGA Ricki Lake has sworn off hair coloring after she battled alopecia.