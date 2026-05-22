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Chaos Erupts at Ricky Martin Concert as Singer Is Rushed Off Stage Mid-Performance Due to Individual 'Discharging Tear Gas' in Crowd

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Source: mega

Ricky Martin was uninjured.

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May 22 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

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Chaos broke out at Ricky Martin's concert in Montenegro on the night of Thursday, May 21.

The singer's publicist Róndine Alcalá revealed via social media that during the performance, someone "discharged tear gas toward the stage, causing an abrupt interruption of the show."

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Ricky Martin Resumed the Show After the Situation Was Handled

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Photo of Ricky Martin's concert was interrupted when someone discharged tear gas near the stage.
Source: mega

Ricky Martin's concert was interrupted when someone discharged tear gas near the stage.

As a "precautionary measure," the crooner, 54, and his team left the stage while authorities and security "worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance."

"Although members of the artist’s team advised against continuing the performance, once authorities confirmed that the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return, Ricky Martin made the decision to resume the concert in order to fulfill his commitment to his fans," Alcalá noted.

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The Tour Is Set to Continue

Photo of The star resumed the concert after he got the confirmation everything was safe.
Source: mega

The star resumed the concert after he got the confirmation everything was safe.

The star's publicist also confirmed the incident will not take a toll on the rest of the Ricky Martin Live tour.

His previous shows had run smoothly, something he raved over in an April social media post.

"To all my team THANK YOU. Musicians, dancers, physiotherapists, lighting engineers, audio engineers, band techs and to all my technical staff, costume designers, road managers, production and stage managers, publicists, local production," he penned. "My family of @6pasos and @sonymusiclatin, fan clubs, videographers. Thank you. Without you, nothing would happen. I love you family. Of course on this occasion, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina for so much love THANK YOU. We keep working 💪."

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Ricky Martin Told Fans He's 'Addicted' to Their Applause

Photo of Ricky Martin received the inaugural Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
Source: @ricky_martin/instagram

Ricky Martin received the inaugural Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Martin has been on a streak of success lately, as he was honored with the inaugural Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs. The father-of-two was the first Latin performer to be nominated for 1999's Video of the Year at the show due to his hit single "Livin' la Vida Loca."

"This is very simple. This is for you all... I am addicted to your applause," the Latin Grammy winner gushed in his acceptance speech. "That's why I keep coming back. It's you, not only here in America, but all of the world."

Photo of Ricky Martin has four children.
Source: mega

Ricky Martin has four children.

The "She Bangs" artist wrapped up his message by dedicating the award to his four kids — two of whom he welcomed via surrogacy as a single dad and two who came via a surrogate when he was married to ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

"Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and in my heart," Martin insisted. "And that's it! I love you."

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