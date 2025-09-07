ENTERTAINMENT Ricky Martin Shows Off Major Skin in Risqué Outfit During Rare 2025 VMAs Appearance: Watch Source: MEGA Ricky Martin turned up the heat with a risky outfit and showed major skin while attending the red carpet of 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 7 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Ricky Martin is letting loose at the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards. The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” artist, 53, dared to wear a button-up for the Sunday, September 7, awards show. However, he opted to leave the buttons unclasped, creating a plunging neckline and exposing his chest for fans to see. The Puerto Rican musician completed the trendy outfit with tailored black pants that featured a wide leg design.

Ricky Martin is livin' la vida loca at the #VMAs, where he's receiving the first-ever Latin Icon Award! 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zj5nnNnixx — ExtraTV (@extratv) September 7, 2025

Martin is set to receive special recognition at the 2025 ceremony, taking place at New York’s UBS Arena. The Grammy Award-winning artist will be honored with the inaugural Latin Icon Award for his contributions to music and culture. Martin was the first Latin artist to receive a nomination for Video of the Year for his single “Livin’ La Vida Loca” at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. The song won a total of five awards at the show.

The 2025 VMAs are airing live on CBS for the first time, with LL Cool J returning to host after previously co-hosting in 2022. "I'm giving people a night off from all the madness in the world... so they can have a good time and enjoy music and enjoy everything about music, all the different genres, all the different generations," the “I Need Love” rapper told a news outlet ahead of the show. "I'm not going to try to make it about LL COOL J ... Just have fun and usher people in and out. I'm like the crossing guard at the junior high."

Lady Gaga is the most nominated star at the event, where she is expected to perform. The “Paparazzi” singer holds 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Album, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography for the “Abracadabra” music video. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are also among the talented slate of musicians with multiple nominations at the 2025 show.

