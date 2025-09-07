or
Ricky Martin Shows Off Major Skin in Risqué Outfit During Rare 2025 VMAs Appearance: Watch

Photo of Ricky Martin
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin turned up the heat with a risky outfit and showed major skin while attending the red carpet of 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Ricky Martin is letting loose at the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” artist, 53, dared to wear a button-up for the Sunday, September 7, awards show. However, he opted to leave the buttons unclasped, creating a plunging neckline and exposing his chest for fans to see.

The Puerto Rican musician completed the trendy outfit with tailored black pants that featured a wide leg design.

Ricky Martin Bares It All at the VMAs

Photo of Ricky Martin is set to receive special recognition at the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin is set to receive special recognition at the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards.

Martin is set to receive special recognition at the 2025 ceremony, taking place at New York’s UBS Arena. The Grammy Award-winning artist will be honored with the inaugural Latin Icon Award for his contributions to music and culture.

Martin was the first Latin artist to receive a nomination for Video of the Year for his single “Livin’ La Vida Loca” at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. The song won a total of five awards at the show.

Ricky Martin Is Set to Receive Special Award

Photo of Ricky Martin is set to receive a special award for his contributions to the Latin community.
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin is set to receive a special award for his contributions to the Latin community.

The 2025 VMAs are airing live on CBS for the first time, with LL Cool J returning to host after previously co-hosting in 2022.

"I'm giving people a night off from all the madness in the world... so they can have a good time and enjoy music and enjoy everything about music, all the different genres, all the different generations," the “I Need Love” rapper told a news outlet ahead of the show. "I'm not going to try to make it about LL COOL J ... Just have fun and usher people in and out. I'm like the crossing guard at the junior high."

LL Cool J Is Set to Host the 2025 VMAs

Photo of LL Cool J is set to reprise his role as host of the VMAs.
Source: MEGA

LL Cool J is set to reprise his role as host of the VMAs.

Lady Gaga is the most nominated star at the event, where she is expected to perform. The “Paparazzi” singer holds 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Album, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography for the “Abracadabra” music video.

Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are also among the talented slate of musicians with multiple nominations at the 2025 show.

Lady Gaga Will Perform at the 2025 VMAs

Photo of Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2025 VMAs.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2025 VMAs.

The show will also see a star-studded line-up take the stage as J. Balvin, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae were also announced as performers.

"There's going to be a lot of really dope moments. And I think all of the fans have something to look forward to," LL Cool J teased about the event.

