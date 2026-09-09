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Ricky Martin Looks Unrecognizable at Venice Film Festival

Photo of Ricky Martin
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin debuted his new unrecognizable transformation.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

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Ricky Martin's latest transformation is giving fans a hard time trying to recognize him.

At the screening of his upcoming flick, Hombre al Aqua, at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, the Puerto Rican star sported a bold new buzz cut and honey-blond hair.

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Image of Ricky Martin sported a bold new buzz cut and honey-blond hair at the 83rd Venice Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin sported a bold new buzzcut and honey-blond hair at the 83rd Venice Film Festival.

To further draw attention to his hair, Martin went for a white double-breasted jacket over wide-leg black slacks.

He topped off his look with a signature silver chain around his neck and a pair of purple-tinted shades.

But this wasn't the appearance when he debuted his latest transformation.

His first public appearance flaunting his new hairstyle was when he arrived in Venice for the film festival.

On his way to the press conference in a water taxi, he wore a blue silk dress shirt, complete with a gray tweed suit and a patterned tie draped around his neck.

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Ricky Martin's Role in 'Hombre al Aqua' Marks His Venice Debut

Image of Ricky Martin wore a white double-breasted jacket over wide-leg black slacks, topping off his look with a signature silver chain around his neck and a pair of purple-tinted shades.
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin wore a white double-breasted jacket over wide-leg black slacks, topping off his look with a signature silver chain around his neck and a pair of purple-tinted shades.

Martin's Hombre al Aqua, a dramedy that follows a Cuban lifeguard who finds himself trapped in a job supporting a wealthy Mexican businessman, marks his Venice debut.

Reflecting on it, the 54-year-old called the experience "wonderful," adding that it was a “very important page” in the book of his career.

“I've been in front of the cameras since I was 12, but at 54, to say that this is the first time I'm working, being part of a film cast at the Venice Film Festival, is very important to me,” he said during the Venice panel on September 6, per E! News.

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Image of Ricky Martin called his experience of debuting at the Venice Film Festival 'wonderful.'
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin called his experience of debuting at the Venice Film Festival 'wonderful.'

Lauding costar and director Gael García Bernal for casting him, he added, “For me, for my children, and for a legacy, because I will always be grateful for this man who has brought me to this tsunami.”

Talking about his role in the film, he explained, "My part was very short, but it still resonates with me. I've already seen the movie once, and it still resonates with me.”

Martin Says He 'Had to be a Part' of 'Hombre al Aqua'

Image of Ricky Martin shifted from his signature style to leave fans baffled at his latest transformation.
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin shifted from his signature style to leave fans baffled at his latest transformation.

Even though his role in the film was minor and he already has a pretty decorated onscreen career, including hits like Coco and Y Tú Mama También, Martin admitted that he couldn't pass on the opportunity to star in Hombre al Aqua.

"I had to be part of it,” he mused. “It's an intelligent film, with a beautiful eye. The setting was spectacular.”

Further celebrating filmmaker Bernal, he added, “When he calls you, you're there. You don't think twice.”

At the event, Martin was also joined by his costars Débora Nascimento, Jorge Salinas, Esmeralda Pimentel, and director Bernal.

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