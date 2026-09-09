Ricky Martin Looks Unrecognizable at Venice Film Festival

Article continues below advertisement

Ricky Martin's latest transformation is giving fans a hard time trying to recognize him. At the screening of his upcoming flick, Hombre al Aqua, at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, the Puerto Rican star sported a bold new buzz cut and honey-blond hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ricky Martin sported a bold new buzzcut and honey-blond hair at the 83rd Venice Film Festival.

To further draw attention to his hair, Martin went for a white double-breasted jacket over wide-leg black slacks. He topped off his look with a signature silver chain around his neck and a pair of purple-tinted shades. But this wasn't the appearance when he debuted his latest transformation. His first public appearance flaunting his new hairstyle was when he arrived in Venice for the film festival. On his way to the press conference in a water taxi, he wore a blue silk dress shirt, complete with a gray tweed suit and a patterned tie draped around his neck.

Article continues below advertisement

Ricky Martin's Role in 'Hombre al Aqua' Marks His Venice Debut

Source: MEGA Ricky Martin wore a white double-breasted jacket over wide-leg black slacks, topping off his look with a signature silver chain around his neck and a pair of purple-tinted shades.

Martin's Hombre al Aqua, a dramedy that follows a Cuban lifeguard who finds himself trapped in a job supporting a wealthy Mexican businessman, marks his Venice debut. Reflecting on it, the 54-year-old called the experience "wonderful," adding that it was a “very important page” in the book of his career. “I've been in front of the cameras since I was 12, but at 54, to say that this is the first time I'm working, being part of a film cast at the Venice Film Festival, is very important to me,” he said during the Venice panel on September 6, per E! News.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ricky Martin called his experience of debuting at the Venice Film Festival 'wonderful.'

Lauding costar and director Gael García Bernal for casting him, he added, “For me, for my children, and for a legacy, because I will always be grateful for this man who has brought me to this tsunami.” Talking about his role in the film, he explained, "My part was very short, but it still resonates with me. I've already seen the movie once, and it still resonates with me.”

Martin Says He 'Had to be a Part' of 'Hombre al Aqua'

Source: MEGA Ricky Martin shifted from his signature style to leave fans baffled at his latest transformation.