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Rider Strong Makes Candid Confession About Estrangement From 'Boy Meets World' Costar Ben Savage

Photo of Rider Strong and Ben Savage.
Source: MEGA

Rider Strong shared about his estrangement from Ben Savage.

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June 14 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

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Rider Strong has candidly shared that he was “never close” with his Boy Meets World costar Ben Savage before their ongoing estrangement. This revelation comes from the documentary Doc Meets World, where Strong discussed his relationship with Savage.

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Why Ben Savage Declined the Rewatch Podcast

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Image of Rider Strong said their friendship never extended beyond work.
Source: MEGA

Rider Strong said their friendship never extended beyond work.

Strong, 46, explained in the film that their friendship didn’t transcend beyond the set. “Ben refused to do the [rewatch] podcast [‘Pod Meets World’], but we still communicated with him, still on friendly terms, we thought.

But he unfollowed us on Instagram and blocked our phone numbers,” he stated. Strong expressed concern for Savage, saying, “I feel sorry that he’s missing out on the experience that Danielle [Fishel] and Will [Friedle] and I are having.”

The two actors portrayed best friends Shawn Hunter and Corey Matthews for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. They later reunited on the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. However, despite their on-screen chemistry, Strong noted that they were not best friends off-screen. He described a “mind meld as performers” but acknowledged their lack of a deeper bond outside of work.

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Cast Members Reflect on Friendship Rift

Image of Ben Savage reportedly declined joining the rewatch podcast.
Source: MEGA

Ben Savage reportedly declined joining the rewatch podcast.

Initially, Savage maintained a friendly relationship with Strong, Fishel, and Friedle after Girl Meets World. However, Strong revealed that Savage declined an invitation to join them as a co-host on Pod Meets World.

Strong recounted their conversation, stating, “I flat-out told him, ‘Wow, I’m really going to miss you doing this; I think you’re making a mistake. I really wish you would consider it.’” Savage responded by assuring Strong, “I promise you it’s just not for me.”

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Communication Between Costars Came to an End

Image of Ben Savage reportedly cut off communication with former costars.
Source: MEGA

Ben Savage reportedly cut off communication with former costars.

The communications between Savage and his former costars reportedly ceased around 2020. Friedle shared a text chain with Savage that indicates Savage blocked his number after Friedle suggested he would call every day until they reconnected. “I really do miss him. He’s arguably one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Friedle remarked.

Interestingly, Savage has not publicly clarified the reasons behind his decision to cut off contact. According to sources, he has remained connected to Boy Meets World co-creator Michael Jacobs. “Michael and Ben have always been very close,” Fishel told Us Weekly.

Image of Fans continue to hope they can mend their relationship.
Source: UNSPLASH

Fans continue to hope they can mend their relationship.

Strong’s documentary also includes his accusations against Jacobs, claiming he perpetuated an “abuse cycle” for child actors on the sets of both Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World. As the narrative unfolds, it remains uncertain what the future holds for Savage and his former costars.

Friedle expressed a desire to share his feelings about the estrangement with Savage in person someday. “I want to share my feelings about the estrangement,” he stated, leaving fans in suspense regarding the possibility of reconciliation.

The complexities of their relationships continue to resonate with fans of the beloved series, prompting speculation about whether the cast can mend their bonds in the future.

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