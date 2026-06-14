Rider Strong Makes Candid Confession About Estrangement From 'Boy Meets World' Costar Ben Savage
June 14 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Rider Strong has candidly shared that he was “never close” with his Boy Meets World costar Ben Savage before their ongoing estrangement. This revelation comes from the documentary Doc Meets World, where Strong discussed his relationship with Savage.
Why Ben Savage Declined the Rewatch Podcast
Strong, 46, explained in the film that their friendship didn’t transcend beyond the set. “Ben refused to do the [rewatch] podcast [‘Pod Meets World’], but we still communicated with him, still on friendly terms, we thought.
But he unfollowed us on Instagram and blocked our phone numbers,” he stated. Strong expressed concern for Savage, saying, “I feel sorry that he’s missing out on the experience that Danielle [Fishel] and Will [Friedle] and I are having.”
The two actors portrayed best friends Shawn Hunter and Corey Matthews for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. They later reunited on the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. However, despite their on-screen chemistry, Strong noted that they were not best friends off-screen. He described a “mind meld as performers” but acknowledged their lack of a deeper bond outside of work.
Cast Members Reflect on Friendship Rift
Initially, Savage maintained a friendly relationship with Strong, Fishel, and Friedle after Girl Meets World. However, Strong revealed that Savage declined an invitation to join them as a co-host on Pod Meets World.
Strong recounted their conversation, stating, “I flat-out told him, ‘Wow, I’m really going to miss you doing this; I think you’re making a mistake. I really wish you would consider it.’” Savage responded by assuring Strong, “I promise you it’s just not for me.”
- Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years' Following Multiple Complaints Of Misconduct
- Jon Cryer Explains Why He Isn't Interested in a 'Two and a Half Men' Reboot, Admits He Hasn't Talked to Charlie Sheen 'in a Few Years'
- Danielle Fishel Still Has Hair from Iconic 'Boy Meets World' Chop — and It's a Family Keepsake!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Communication Between Costars Came to an End
The communications between Savage and his former costars reportedly ceased around 2020. Friedle shared a text chain with Savage that indicates Savage blocked his number after Friedle suggested he would call every day until they reconnected. “I really do miss him. He’s arguably one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Friedle remarked.
Interestingly, Savage has not publicly clarified the reasons behind his decision to cut off contact. According to sources, he has remained connected to Boy Meets World co-creator Michael Jacobs. “Michael and Ben have always been very close,” Fishel told Us Weekly.
Strong’s documentary also includes his accusations against Jacobs, claiming he perpetuated an “abuse cycle” for child actors on the sets of both Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World. As the narrative unfolds, it remains uncertain what the future holds for Savage and his former costars.
Friedle expressed a desire to share his feelings about the estrangement with Savage in person someday. “I want to share my feelings about the estrangement,” he stated, leaving fans in suspense regarding the possibility of reconciliation.
The complexities of their relationships continue to resonate with fans of the beloved series, prompting speculation about whether the cast can mend their bonds in the future.