or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Rihanna
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Shot at While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

photo of Rihanna.
Source: mega

Rihanna's Beverly Hills home was shot while the singer was inside.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 8 2026, Published 8:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna's Beverly Hills home was targeted on Sunday afternoon, March 8.

According to a news outlet, a woman fired multiple rounds from her vehicle toward the singer's home.

The suspect, described as a female around 30 years old, per TMZ, drove up to the property before shooting in the direction of the home.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Incident

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Rihanna was home at the time of the incident.
Source: mega

Rihanna was home at the time of the incident.

Rihanna was home at the time of the incident, per a law enforcement source, but it's unclear if her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their children, RZA, Riot Rose and Rocki, were also home.

Cops rushed to the scene around 1:21 p.m. and took the woman into custody.

LAPD radio dispatch said around 10 shots were fired from a vehicle across the street. The suspect then sped off in a white Tesla, according to dispatch audio.

Article continues below advertisement

Is New Music on the Way?

image of Rihanna said new music might be coming.
Source: mega

Rihanna said new music might be coming.

The "We Found Love" songstress, 38, recently made headlines for teasing new music.

In January 2026, she was seen entering a recording studio in New York City.

The beauty mogul also confirmed she's been in the studio in a video posted on February 26.

“I have to go to the studio after this. And I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio. Longest day ever," she told people.

She also shared a clip of herself in the recording studio alongside a group of people.

MORE ON:
Rihanna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The singer won't reveal when the new music might drop.
Source: mega

The singer won't reveal when the new music might drop.

Rihanna has been hinting at new music for quite some time.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rihanna previously told British Vogue. “But I am very aggressively working on music.”

image of Rihanna has been in the studio as of late.
Source: mega

Rihanna has been in the studio as of late.

According to the Grammy winner, she's put a lot of pressure on herself to create a work of art.

“When you come off of an album like Anti…In hindsight, it really is my most brilliant album. I say that because in the moment, I didn’t realize it. But it always felt like the most cohesive album I’ve ever made,” she told British Vogue. “When you break it down and you realize this album goes from ‘Work’ to ‘Kiss It Better’ to ‘Needed Me’ to ‘Love on the Brain’ to ‘S-- with Me’ ‘Desperado.’ And somehow it all fits and not for a second, did you glitch? Right? It’s like a DJ’s worst nightmare.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.