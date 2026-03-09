Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Shot at While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna's Beverly Hills home was targeted on Sunday afternoon, March 8. According to a news outlet, a woman fired multiple rounds from her vehicle toward the singer's home. The suspect, described as a female around 30 years old, per TMZ, drove up to the property before shooting in the direction of the home.

Inside the Incident

Rihanna was home at the time of the incident, per a law enforcement source, but it's unclear if her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their children, RZA, Riot Rose and Rocki, were also home. Cops rushed to the scene around 1:21 p.m. and took the woman into custody. LAPD radio dispatch said around 10 shots were fired from a vehicle across the street. The suspect then sped off in a white Tesla, according to dispatch audio.

Is New Music on the Way?

The "We Found Love" songstress, 38, recently made headlines for teasing new music. In January 2026, she was seen entering a recording studio in New York City. The beauty mogul also confirmed she's been in the studio in a video posted on February 26. “I have to go to the studio after this. And I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio. Longest day ever," she told people. She also shared a clip of herself in the recording studio alongside a group of people.

Rihanna has been hinting at new music for quite some time. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rihanna previously told British Vogue. “But I am very aggressively working on music.”

