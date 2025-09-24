Rihanna Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Reveals Cute Moniker

Article continues below advertisement

She's here! Rihanna gave birth to baby No. 3, she announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 24. "Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025🎀," she captioned the photo of herself with her little girl, whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

Source: @rihanna/Instagram

The singer, who shares two sons with the rapper, hinted that she might be having a girl. When she unveiled her cover for volume 14 of HOMMEGIRLS magazine, fans thought she gave away the sex of the baby. Rihanna — who shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, with A$AP Rocky — captioned her cover, "HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa" on Instagram on September 16, which featured her laying back on a couch in oversized pink cargo shorts and a green plaid button-down unbuttoned to show off her baby bump. She also previously said: “I’ve always wanted a girl. But God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

Source: @rihanna/Instagram

At the time, plenty of fans asked her questions. "Does it mean you're getting your baby gurrrrrrrl?" while another pointed to the outlet's title, writing, "Home girls?????? Girlssssss." The starlet previously shared whether or not she wants to continue to expand her family. "We're going to be like the Wayans family, you know?" she joked, alluding to the comedy family, which has 10 siblings. "I mean, love is beautiful, and it's just spreading it."

Source: MEGA

The Grammy winner announced her latest pregnancy at the Met Gala. "Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling," a source dished to People at the time. "They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond," the insider added. "They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time."

Source: MEGA