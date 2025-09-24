or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Rihanna Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Reveals Cute Moniker

photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna has given birth to baby No. 3.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Updated 5:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She's here! Rihanna gave birth to baby No. 3, she announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 24.

"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025🎀," she captioned the photo of herself with her little girl, whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

rihanna gives birth to baby no reveals cute moniker
Source: @rihanna/Instagram

The singer, who shares two sons with the rapper, hinted that she might be having a girl.

When she unveiled her cover for volume 14 of HOMMEGIRLS magazine, fans thought she gave away the sex of the baby.

Rihanna — who shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, with A$AP Rocky captioned her cover, "HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa" on Instagram on September 16, which featured her laying back on a couch in oversized pink cargo shorts and a green plaid button-down unbuttoned to show off her baby bump.

She also previously said: “I’ve always wanted a girl. But God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

Article continues below advertisement

rihanna gives birth baby no reveals cute moniker
Source: @rihanna/Instagram

At the time, plenty of fans asked her questions.

"Does it mean you're getting your baby gurrrrrrrl?" while another pointed to the outlet's title, writing, "Home girls?????? Girlssssss."

The starlet previously shared whether or not she wants to continue to expand her family.

"We're going to be like the Wayans family, you know?" she joked, alluding to the comedy family, which has 10 siblings. "I mean, love is beautiful, and it's just spreading it."

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

rihanna gives birth baby no reveals cute moniker
Source: MEGA

The Grammy winner announced her latest pregnancy at the Met Gala.

"Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling," a source dished to People at the time.

"They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond," the insider added. "They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time."

rihanna gives birth baby no reveals cute moniker
Source: MEGA

The duo have yet to get married, but she doesn't care what people have to say about her romance.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way," she said in 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.