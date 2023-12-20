Rihanna Declares She's Definitely 'a Boy Mom' After Welcoming Second Son: 'I Love This'

However, it wasn't easy for the music artist's eldest son, RZA, to get used to having a sibling around in the beginning.

"He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna shared. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."