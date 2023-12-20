Rihanna Declares She's Definitely 'a Boy Mom' After Welcoming Second Son: 'I Love This'
Rihanna is basking in being a mom-of-two!
"They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," the singer, 35, said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight about her two sons, RZA and Riot, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky.
However, it wasn't easy for the music artist's eldest son, RZA, to get used to having a sibling around in the beginning.
"He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna shared. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."
In the meantime, the "Don't Stop the Music" songstress celebrated the Fenty Creeper Phatty Sneaker while at an event on Monday, December 18.
"This collab for me was being able to invite my entire family into a design and collection that I've made," Rihanna shared. "I got to see my babies in these shoes."
Though she's starting with just shoes, she insisted: "Everything's to come."
The mom-of-two previously gushed about expanding her fashion line.
"You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she previously dished. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas."
Earlier this year, Rihanna also gushed about how having kids has changed her life for the better.
"Oh, my God, it's legendary," she told British Vogue. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn't matter."