Rihanna Flaunts Her Figure in Tight Dress During NYC Outing: See Photos

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Rihanna was a sight to see as she walked down the street in New York City on Tuesday, June 9. The “Umbrella” singer, 38, and mom of RZA, 4, Riot, 2, and Rocki, 8 months, with A$AP Rocky, wore a caramel-colored outfit that was a feast for the senses as she paired velvet with leather. She donned an ankle-skimming, cleavage-enhancing velvet dress topped with a matching leather jacket.

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Source: MEGA Rihanna took to the streets in a caramel-colored dress and matching jacket.

Her long, flowing, black locks were curled, and nails short and white. She accessorized with a necklace and bracelet, in addition to three rings, including her engagement/wedding ring.

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Rihanna Accessorized With Jewelry, Sunglasses, Strappy Heels

Source: MEGA Rihanna wore her long locks down and flowing.

The tattoo on her right hand and arm was visible. She capped off her look with sunglasses during the night shoot, conveying she was opting for privacy. Her shoes were strappy heels.

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Rihanna Assault Evidence Not Permitted in Upcoming Chris Brown Court Hearing

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Source: MEGA Rihanna's 2009 assault will not be permitted as evidence in Chris Brown's upcoming trial.

The photos were snapped one day before it was announced that Chris Brown’s 2009 arrest for assaulting Rihanna will not be allowed to be brought up by the housekeeper who is suing him for $90 million after a vicious dog attack, TMZ reported. Brown had requested to exclude evidence about the assault, and won. Maria Avila claimed she was mauled by a big dog named Hades when she emptied the trash at Brown’s house in Los Angeles in 2020. Brown previously claimed Avila may have upset the dog.

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Rihanna Showed Some Love to the New York Knicks

Source: MEGA Rihanna shot hoops outside after the NBA Finals in the wee hours of Thursday, June 11.

While celebs including Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Mariska Hargitay entertained the crowd watching Game 4 of the NBA Finals game against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10, Rihanna delighted onlookers outside the venue after the New York Knicks claimed victory. The video is posted on Instagram. As a games host barked “two for a dollar,” Rihanna was seen shooting basketballs as the crowd chanted “Let’s go, Riri, let’s go Riri." She attempted three shots, finally making it on the third, and entertaining onlookers with a victory dance. A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was on hand for the 3 a.m. outing.

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Rihanna Selected as Nicole Kidman's Choice Kiss

Source: MEGA Rihanna was the celebrity Nicole Kidman wanted to kiss, she revealed to beau A$AP Rocky in April.