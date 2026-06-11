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Rihanna Flaunts Her Figure in Tight Dress During NYC Outing: See Photos

Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna stepped out in NYC wearing a revealing caramel-colored dress on Tuesday, June 9.

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June 11 2026, Updated 5:55 p.m. ET

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Rihanna was a sight to see as she walked down the street in New York City on Tuesday, June 9.

The “Umbrella” singer, 38, and mom of RZA, 4, Riot, 2, and Rocki, 8 months, with A$AP Rocky, wore a caramel-colored outfit that was a feast for the senses as she paired velvet with leather.

She donned an ankle-skimming, cleavage-enhancing velvet dress topped with a matching leather jacket.

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Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna took to the streets in a caramel-colored dress and matching jacket.

Her long, flowing, black locks were curled, and nails short and white.

She accessorized with a necklace and bracelet, in addition to three rings, including her engagement/wedding ring.

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Rihanna Accessorized With Jewelry, Sunglasses, Strappy Heels

Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna wore her long locks down and flowing.

The tattoo on her right hand and arm was visible.

She capped off her look with sunglasses during the night shoot, conveying she was opting for privacy.

Her shoes were strappy heels.

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Rihanna Assault Evidence Not Permitted in Upcoming Chris Brown Court Hearing

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Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna's 2009 assault will not be permitted as evidence in Chris Brown's upcoming trial.

The photos were snapped one day before it was announced that Chris Brown’s 2009 arrest for assaulting Rihanna will not be allowed to be brought up by the housekeeper who is suing him for $90 million after a vicious dog attack, TMZ reported.

Brown had requested to exclude evidence about the assault, and won.

Maria Avila claimed she was mauled by a big dog named Hades when she emptied the trash at Brown’s house in Los Angeles in 2020.

Brown previously claimed Avila may have upset the dog.

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Rihanna Showed Some Love to the New York Knicks

Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna shot hoops outside after the NBA Finals in the wee hours of Thursday, June 11.

While celebs including Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Mariska Hargitay entertained the crowd watching Game 4 of the NBA Finals game against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10, Rihanna delighted onlookers outside the venue after the New York Knicks claimed victory.

The video is posted on Instagram.

As a games host barked “two for a dollar,” Rihanna was seen shooting basketballs as the crowd chanted “Let’s go, Riri, let’s go Riri." She attempted three shots, finally making it on the third, and entertaining onlookers with a victory dance.

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was on hand for the 3 a.m. outing.

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Rihanna Selected as Nicole Kidman's Choice Kiss

Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna was the celebrity Nicole Kidman wanted to kiss, she revealed to beau A$AP Rocky in April.

In April, Nicole Kidman told Rocky she'd like to switch places with him when the stars were in Cannes.

“For one, I’d get to kiss your wife,” Margo’s Got Money Troubles star Kidman said playfully. While the couple's marriage has not been officially confirmed, the rapper previously referred to himself as Rihanna's "loving husband."

Rocky doubled over in laughter and responded, “You got it! Nothing tops that – that was fire.”

Satisfied, the Babygirl star said, “Done.”

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