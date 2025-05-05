or
Article continues below advertisement
Rihanna Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Baby No. 3 With A$AP Rocky, Shows Off Bump at 2025 Met Gala

Source: @popbase/x

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together, with the singer debuting her baby bump before the 2025 Met Gala.

May 5 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Surprise! Before walking the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, Rihanna revealed she's expecting her third child with beau A$AP Rocky.

A video on social media showed the singer dressed in a light gray outfit that showed off her growing baby bump, which she cradled with both of her arms while holding a furry camel-colored jacket.

It's unclear if the attire and dark gray hat she's wearing is what she'll have on for the big night in NYC or if she'll change before going in front of the cameras.

Rihanna and the rapper — whom she started dating in 2020 — already share sons RZA and Riot.

Source: @popbase/x

Rihanna showed off her baby bump the day of the 2025 Met Gala.

The superstar, 37, hasn't shared the gender of their third child, but the fashion designer admitted she loved being surrounded by her men after welcoming her second son.

"They're the best. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom," she gushed in 2023. "I love this. I love it."

Rihanna

The "Umbrella" crooner noted RZA "struggled in the beginning" with a baby in the house, but he quickly adapted.

"He loves his little brother. Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands," she gushed. "It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."

Source: mega

The singer and A$AP Rocky already share sons RZA and Riot.

The Barbados native recently sparked engagement rumors when she flaunted a diamond ring on that special finger in photos for a bridal Savage x Fenty collection, but she's kept mum on the accusations.

However, as OK! reported, one insider claimed they are indeed planning a wedding now that the dad-of-two, 36, came out unscathed in his felony assault trial.

Source: mega

It's not yet known when the pregnant star is due to give birth.

"Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later," the insider spilled to a news outlet.

"At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan," the source claimed, noting a wedding in Rihanna's home country could happen by the end of 2025.

The pregnant star "wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out," the source stated.

"They have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig," the source added. "The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends."

