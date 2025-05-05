Rihanna Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Baby No. 3 With A$AP Rocky, Shows Off Bump at 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together, with the singer debuting her baby bump before the 2025 Met Gala.

A video on social media showed the singer dressed in a light gray outfit that showed off her growing baby bump, which she cradled with both of her arms while holding a furry camel-colored jacket.

Surprise! Before walking the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, Rihanna revealed she's expecting her third child with beau A$AP Rocky .

Rihanna on her way to the #MetGala . pic.twitter.com/bhXtlPHR2O

It's unclear if the attire and dark gray hat she's wearing is what she'll have on for the big night in NYC or if she'll change before going in front of the cameras.

Rihanna and the rapper — whom she started dating in 2020 — already share sons RZA and Riot.