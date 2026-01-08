Rihanna Called Out for Allegedly 'Distorting' Lingerie Photos in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Campaign: 'So Poorly Done'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET
Rihanna is catching heat online after unveiling new photos from her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand's 2026 Valentine’s Day campaign.
Some fans are accusing the singer, 37, of overly retouching and "distorting" the images.
On January 6, the singer and fashion mogul shared a carousel of sultry campaign photos on her Instagram, featuring herself in several sets from the Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite collection.
The campaign, inspired by the Greek goddess of love and beauty, includes vibrant red lace and elegant floral ensembles modeled by Rihanna and other faces, including Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson and Lovie Simone.
But almost immediately after the post went live, social media users began calling out what they perceived as heavy-handed editing.
Many claimed Rihanna’s body looked "unrecognizable" compared with previous appearances.
Some commenters said the singer’s proportions looked off, pointing to what they described as an unusually small face compared with the rest of her figure.
- Kim Kardashian Blasted Again for 'Unnecessary and Random' Photoshopping: 'Nothing Can Ever Be Good Enough for Her'
- Material-Less Girl! Madonna Leaves Little To The Imagination With Set Of Racy Snaps Following Photoshop Fail
- Fans Beg Naomi Campbell To Stop Retouching Photos After Sharing Red Carpet Moment From Oscars Party: 'You Looked Amazing Without Photoshop!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Riri is beautiful, but she is not built like this," a user wrote on Reddit.
Another added: "I so badly want to see what that third photo looked like before they completely distorted her body with Photoshop. Like, how did that make it to print? It looks so poorly done."
"Did she get a BBL or is that photoshopped?" someone asked.
"Now let me see it without smoothing filters," a user penned.
Someone said of her body proportions: "The first photo is really warping me, like is her face actually that small and her a-- that big? No hate at all to the a--, just confusion about the comparison size."
One fan was disappointed with Rihanna's alleged editing.
"For someone who has been really inclusive in their line im kinda bummed she felt the need to photoshop this to s---. She looked good before babies and looks amazing after, it would be nice to show a just had 3 babies body in lingerie [especially} someone like her who’s always come off as confident."
Some fans speculated that Rihanna might be hiding a fourth pregnancy, noting that none of the campaign images clearly show her stomach.
The rumors picked up steam because she had concealed her baby bump in photos during her past pregnancies.
"They are not showing her stomach at all," a fan observed.
The criticism has been particularly striking because Savage X Fenty has long marketed itself as inclusive and body‑positive.
Previous campaigns were praised for celebrating diverse bodies, including featuring models with unretouched skin and visible imperfections.
Rihanna has not commented on the alleged accusations.