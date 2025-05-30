Rihanna Carefully Hides Her Baby Bump in Cheeky Lingerie Shoot: Photos
Rihanna put her baby body on full display — minus one important detail.
The "Umbrella" singer, 37, carefully hid her bump in a series of sultry snapshots for the latest Savage X Fenty lingerie campaign.
The pop star stripped down to a red and purple floral bra and underwear as she bared her butt. She leaned up against a wall and squatted close to the blue tile floor in orange flip-flops, never facing forward to reveal her growing bump.
A "1988" tattoo around her ankle and "lover" ink in Tibetan on her left hip were exposed as she mugged for the camera.
In some snapshots, she seductively held an ice cube to her lips, allowing it to drip down her cleavage and the side of her leg.
"It’s me playing 'hide the baby bump' whole shoot! boutta be a cheeky summer ☀️🍑," she captioned the Friday, May 30, social media share.
The Traitors alum Chanel Ayan added several heart eyes and fire emojis to the comments section.
"Body so tea I gotta stop drinking coffee," one fan gushed, while another said, "And the body stay bodying, even if it’s growing another body."
Rihanna is currently pregnant with her third child. She shares RZA, 3, and Riot, 1, with A$AP Rocky.
She announced her upcoming kid with a belly-baring Met Gala design by Marc Jacobs on Monday, May 5. The musician wore a gray, pinstripe bustier, long black skirt and cropped jacket, paired with an oversized, wide-brimmed hat. She attended the event with Rocky, who served as one of the co-chairs for the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"-themed evening.
The "Everyday" singer channeled dandyism in a double-breasted parka and vest from his own creative agency, AWGE.
Fans speculate that Rihanna might be having twins. During the Met Gala, a reporter asked her if she brought her "umbrella, ella, ella, eh," to which she replied, "Rocky brought that."
"I brought the kid," she added.
However, social media was swarming with users who were convinced she said "kids."
Although she hid her bump during the Fenty shoot, she unapologetically flaunted it at the premiere of Rocky's film Highest 2 Lowest at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 19. The rapper caressed his wife's belly as she posed on the carpet in an aqua blue halter dress with cutouts on the waist.
Rocky sported a classic black suit and tie with matching sunglasses, metallic earrings and grills.
Rihanna previously expressed her desire to build a big family with "as many [children] as God wants [her] to have."
"I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two," she told an outlet in April 2024. "I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy."