Rihanna left little to the imagination in a cleavage-baring photoshoot while carrying her third child.

The "Umbrella" singer, 37, carefully hid her bump in a series of sultry snapshots for the latest Savage X Fenty lingerie campaign.

The pop star stripped down to a red and purple floral bra and underwear as she bared her butt. She leaned up against a wall and squatted close to the blue tile floor in orange flip-flops, never facing forward to reveal her growing bump.

A "1988" tattoo around her ankle and "lover" ink in Tibetan on her left hip were exposed as she mugged for the camera.

In some snapshots, she seductively held an ice cube to her lips, allowing it to drip down her cleavage and the side of her leg.