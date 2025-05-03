Bad Girl Riri! Rihanna's Most Daring Photos
Rihanna Proves Her Influence!
On February 13, Rihanna set pulses racing when she flaunted her sizzling proportions and rear in a thong bodysuit while promoting Fenty products.
In the Instagram video, the "Diamonds" singer slipped into a nude lace bodysuit that hugged her silhouette. She completed her sultry look with light makeup, enticingly posing in the mirror and flashing a smile.
"Keep ya 👀 on the newest member of the @fentyhair fam, The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray 💦💦," she captioned the post.
She Turned Up the Heat
The 37-year-old "Work" hitmaker had the hottest way to promote her clothing line.
In a July 2024 video, Rihanna displayed her cleavage in a light blue button-down shirt and a black bra underneath. She also donned a plaid miniskirt, white ankle socks and black sneakers.
"Since I clearly won't be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿♀️," said the mom-of-two.
Celebrating Pride
In partnership with her Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty brand's Savage X Pride capsule in 2021. She modeled one of the pieces on Instagram, sporting a black rainbow-embellished lingerie.
At the time, the company pledged to donate $250,000 to five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities: The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition and Trans Wellness Center.
"#SavageXPride🌈 ....pride forever!!!" she wrote alongside the hot snaps.
Let the Curves Do the Talking
"been 3 mins of thinking of a caption... I ain't got s--- to say 🥴🧡," she captioned a photoset in June 2021.
In the pictures, the "We Found Love" singer showcased her enviable physique and toned legs in a yellow and white bikini set. She complemented her jaw-dropping look with multiple necklaces, bracelets and a pair of white heels.
Rihanna Posed Topless
Rihanna left little room for imagination when she went topless in a February 2021 photo, with only her hands protecting her eye-popping bust.
"when @popcaanmusic said 'me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl' @savagexfenty," she wrote in the caption.
The "Don't Stop the Music" paired her daring reveal with light purple shorts and several accessories, including a bangle and oversized earrings.
Serving Looks
Rihanna dipped in a pool in November 2019, wearing a skimpy bikini and a patterned cover-up that barely covered her ample assets.
Hugging a Baby Monkey
The "Rude Boy" songstress exuded elegance and beauty in a black bikini and round sunglasses during a sunny beach getaway in August 2015. She made the most of her Barbados vacation by hanging out with a baby monkey.
Rihanna Glowed Under the Sun
In an August 2015 getaway, Rihanna paraded her flawless beach body in a patterned bikini while soaking up the sun on a lounge chair. She added a bold touch to her daring look by rocking her brown voluminous curls.
Sun-Kissed Skin
The "This Is What You Came For" singer squeezed into a yellow bikini top that effortlessly emphasized her figure in an August 2015 beach selfie. She accessorized with sunglasses, a patterned headscarf and several pieces of jewelry during the outing.
A Gentle Reminder From Rihanna
"tell da paparazzi get the lens right," Rihanna wrote in the caption of a close-up photo of her chest in a January 2015 update.