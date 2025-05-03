Bad Girl Riri! Rihanna's Most Daring Photos

On February 13, Rihanna set pulses racing when she flaunted her sizzling proportions and rear in a thong bodysuit while promoting Fenty products.

In the Instagram video, the "Diamonds" singer slipped into a nude lace bodysuit that hugged her silhouette. She completed her sultry look with light makeup, enticingly posing in the mirror and flashing a smile.

"Keep ya 👀 on the newest member of the @fentyhair fam, The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray 💦💦," she captioned the post.