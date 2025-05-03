or
Bad Girl Riri! Rihanna's Most Daring Photos

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Two decades after her debut, Rihanna still has the power to take over the internet with her juicy photos!

By:

May 3 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Rihanna Proves Her Influence!

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna showed off her curves in a February update.

On February 13, Rihanna set pulses racing when she flaunted her sizzling proportions and rear in a thong bodysuit while promoting Fenty products.

In the Instagram video, the "Diamonds" singer slipped into a nude lace bodysuit that hugged her silhouette. She completed her sultry look with light makeup, enticingly posing in the mirror and flashing a smile.

"Keep ya 👀 on the newest member of the @fentyhair fam, The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray 💦💦," she captioned the post.

She Turned Up the Heat

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna showed some skin while out and about in July 2024.

The 37-year-old "Work" hitmaker had the hottest way to promote her clothing line.

In a July 2024 video, Rihanna displayed her cleavage in a light blue button-down shirt and a black bra underneath. She also donned a plaid miniskirt, white ankle socks and black sneakers.

"Since I clearly won't be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️," said the mom-of-two.

Celebrating Pride

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna launched the first Savage x Fenty's Pride collection in 2021.

In partnership with her Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty brand's Savage X Pride capsule in 2021. She modeled one of the pieces on Instagram, sporting a black rainbow-embellished lingerie.

At the time, the company pledged to donate $250,000 to five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities: The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition and Trans Wellness Center.

"#SavageXPride🌈 ....pride forever!!!" she wrote alongside the hot snaps.

Let the Curves Do the Talking

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna wore a bikini set from her brand.

"been 3 mins of thinking of a caption... I ain't got s--- to say 🥴🧡," she captioned a photoset in June 2021.

In the pictures, the "We Found Love" singer showcased her enviable physique and toned legs in a yellow and white bikini set. She complemented her jaw-dropping look with multiple necklaces, bracelets and a pair of white heels.

Rihanna Posed Topless

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna posed near a pool in a February 2021 snap.

Rihanna left little room for imagination when she went topless in a February 2021 photo, with only her hands protecting her eye-popping bust.

"when @popcaanmusic said 'me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl' @savagexfenty," she wrote in the caption.

The "Don't Stop the Music" paired her daring reveal with light purple shorts and several accessories, including a bangle and oversized earrings.

Serving Looks

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna enjoyed a night swimming in November 2019.

Rihanna dipped in a pool in November 2019, wearing a skimpy bikini and a patterned cover-up that barely covered her ample assets.

Hugging a Baby Monkey

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna held a litttle monkey in an update.

The "Rude Boy" songstress exuded elegance and beauty in a black bikini and round sunglasses during a sunny beach getaway in August 2015. She made the most of her Barbados vacation by hanging out with a baby monkey.

Rihanna Glowed Under the Sun

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna shared a photo of herself sunbathing in August 2015.

In an August 2015 getaway, Rihanna paraded her flawless beach body in a patterned bikini while soaking up the sun on a lounge chair. She added a bold touch to her daring look by rocking her brown voluminous curls.

Sun-Kissed Skin

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

She gave birth to her second child in August 2023.

The "This Is What You Came For" singer squeezed into a yellow bikini top that effortlessly emphasized her figure in an August 2015 beach selfie. She accessorized with sunglasses, a patterned headscarf and several pieces of jewelry during the outing.

A Gentle Reminder From Rihanna

rihanna most daring photos
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna teased fans with a close-up photo of her bosom.

"tell da paparazzi get the lens right," Rihanna wrote in the caption of a close-up photo of her chest in a January 2015 update.

